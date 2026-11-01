Racing Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Real Madrid visit El Sardinero on Sunday afternoon seeking a sixth consecutive win in all competitions
Jose Mourinho’s side are third in La Liga after 10 matches, one point behind Atletico Madrid and three behind Barcelona
Racing de Santander are 13th on 11 points and arrive after wins over Espanyol and Ribadesella CF
Real Madrid travel to El Sardinero on Sunday afternoon seeking a sixth straight win in all competitions to maintain pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona. Jose Mourinho’s side sit third in the table after 10 matches, trailing second-placed Atletico Madrid by one point and Barcelona by three.
Madrid enter the fixture riding high on momentum following a crucial 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona last weekend, capped by a late Kylian Mbappe winner. Their record stands at eight wins and two losses in the league, alongside a five-game winning streak across all competitions since falling to Atletico before the international break.
Host Racing de Santander sit 13th in the division with 11 points after earning promotion as Segunda Division champions. Jose Alberto Lopez’s squad enters in encouraging form, having beaten Espanyol 2-1 in La Liga last weekend before dispatching Ribadesella CF 2-0 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. However, history heavily favors the visitors; Madrid have won nine of their last 10 meetings against Racing, whose last home win over Real came back in April 2007.
Team News
Racing de Santander: 19-year-old left-back Jorge Salinas is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card against Espanyol, while Simon Eriksson remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. 21-year-old striker Yassir Zabiri, who has eight goals in 10 league games, will lead the attack.
Real Madrid: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), and Raul Asencio (leg) are sidelined through injury, while Vinicius Junior serves a suspension. However, Thibaut Courtois (illness) and Federico Valverde (hamstring) are expected to return. Denzel Dumfries could start at right-back, freeing Valverde for a central midfield role, while Jude Bellingham supports Mbappe in attack alongside wide options Arda Guler and Yan Diomande.
All You Need To Know About the La Liga 2026-27 match between Racing And Real Madrid
When and Where Will the La Liga Match Between Racing And Real Madrid Take Place?
The La Liga encounter between Racing and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, November 1, at El Sardineros, Santander, Spain and has a start time of 8:45 PM IST.
Which TV Will Telecast Racing And Real Madrid CF La Liga Match?
The La Liga match between Racing And Real Madrid will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch Racing And Real Madrid Online In India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.