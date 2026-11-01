Racing Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Host Racing de Santander sit 13th in the division with 11 points after earning promotion as Segunda Division champions. Jose Alberto Lopez’s squad enters in encouraging form, having beaten Espanyol 2-1 in La Liga last weekend before dispatching Ribadesella CF 2-0 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. However, history heavily favors the visitors; Madrid have won nine of their last 10 meetings against Racing, whose last home win over Real came back in April 2007.