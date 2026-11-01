PV Sindhu Beats Line Kjaersfeldt To Win Hylo Open Title, Claims Second Crown Of Season

PV Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the Hylo Open final on Sunday
The victory gave Sindhu her second title of the season on the BWF World Tour
Sindhu had finished runner-up at the French Open a week earlier, losing to world No. 1 An Se Young
PV Sindhu returned to the winner's circle on Sunday, beating Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the Hylo Open final to clinch her second title of the season. The Indian shuttler wrapped up a dominant campaign in Germany with another straight-games victory.
The triumph came a week after Sindhu finished runner-up at the French Open, where world No. 1 An Se Young beat her in the final. It gives the two-time Olympic medallist another strong result as she looks to build consistency on the international circuit.
The win also underlines her quick response after that setback in France. Sindhu made the most of her next chance and ended her European campaign with another trophy.
Season And Form
This has been a strong season.
Sindhu had already won the Japan Open in July. The Hylo Open is her second title on the BWF World Tour this season.
The latest win carries added weight after her loss in the French Open final last week. For Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, it is another step in building rhythm across the season.
Path To Final
Sindhu did not drop a game. She opened her campaign with a straight-games win over compatriot Prakriti Bharath. She then got past France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari to stay firmly on course for the title.
Her run stayed smooth in the later rounds. Sindhu beat Germany's Amalie Schulz in the quarter-finals before defeating another Indian, Anmol Kharb, 21-13, 21-16, in the semi-finals.
That unbeaten march set up the final against Kjaersfeldt. By then, Sindhu had been in control throughout the tournament.
Kjaersfeldt's Route
Kjaersfeldt had a far tougher path.
The Dane fought back from a game down in the semi-finals to beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21, 21-19, 28-26. It was a testing contest that pushed her deep before the title clash.
She also saved four match points in that last-four match. The semi-final lasted 82 minutes and set up the final against Sindhu.
Head-To-Head Edge
Sindhu carried a clear edge into the final.
She came in with a 6-1 head-to-head record against Kjaersfeldt. Sindhu had also beaten the Dane in their previous meeting at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.