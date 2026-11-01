Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 4 Live Streaming: Preview, Full Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

Round 4 of the Ranji Trophy marks a crucial stretch for teams pushing toward the quarter-finals
High-stakes clashes include Uttar Pradesh facing Baroda, while winless Jammu & Kashmir fight to stay alive against Puducherry
Domestic stalwarts step up to lead their sides in the absence of international stars
The Ranji Trophy’s fourth round, scheduled for 2-5 November, brings the first real pressure points of the Elite season, with the top-two quarter-final race already taking shape.
The headline tie in Group A is Uttar Pradesh versus Baroda at Green Park, Kanpur. Baroda arrive second in the table with 17 points from three games, after wins over Goa and Bihar and a draw against Jammu & Kashmir. UP are third on 16.
The match is effectively a mini-eliminator between two sides that have not lost. Vidarbha, who lead the group on 19 points with three straight wins, host Madhya Pradesh, who are fourth on 13 points. Vidarbha will fancy their chances of pulling further clear, though MP’s quotient of 2.360 is the best in the group.
At the other end, the defending champions’ title defence has stalled. Jammu & Kashmir are fifth with just two points from three games, having lost once and drawn twice.
They host Puducherry, who have one point, at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, and anything short of an outright win would leave their knockout hopes in real doubt. Goa and Bihar, both still without a point, meet in a match that will give one of them a first return.
In Group D, Mumbai are the side to catch. They have won all three of their matches, including a 10-wicket win over Haryana, and lead the table on 21 points.
They are scheduled to meet Railways, though sources disagree on the fixture: one lists Railways versus Mumbai and another Mumbai versus Uttarakhand, so confirm the opponent and venue against the BCCI’s official list. Haryana, who also have two wins, face Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh meet Rajasthan and Chandigarh take on Tamil Nadu.
Star power is thin this round. Several Indian stars have left for New Zealand for the two-Test series, so the matches belong to domestic regulars, and bowlers such as Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian, who took eight wickets in Round 3, will carry much of the weight.
The Plate Group has Manipur versus Sikkim, Meghalaya versus Nagaland and Mizoram versus Arunachal Pradesh. With only four rounds gone and the knockouts not starting until February 9, there is time left, but results this week will define who has a margin for error.
All You Need To Know About Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 Fixtures
When and where will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 matches take place?
The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will be played across India in many different stadiums, starting from Monday, Oct 2, 2026.
What time will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match begin?
The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 matches will begin at 9:30 am, except for the Assam vs Karnataka and Tripura vs Saurashtra, which will start at 8:45 am. Odisha vs Jharkhand match will start at 9:00 am.
What Is The Fixture Of The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match online in India?
|Match
|Group / Division
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|Meghalaya vs Nagaland
|Plate Group
|MCA Cricket Ground, Shillong
|08:30 AM IST
|Assam vs Karnataka
|Elite Group B
|ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati
|08:30 AM IST
|Tripura vs Saurashtra
|Elite Group B
|Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium, Agartala
|08:45 AM IST
|Bengal vs Maharashtra
|Elite Group C
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|09:00 AM IST
|Odisha vs Jharkhand
|Elite Group C
|KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|09:00 AM IST
|Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh
|Elite Group A
|Green Park, Kanpur
|09:30 AM IST
|Goa vs Bihar
|Elite Group A
|Panjim Gymkhana / Bhausaheb Bandodkar Ground, Goa
|09:30 AM IST
|Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh
|Elite Group A
|VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|09:30 AM IST
|Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry
|Elite Group A
|Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar
|09:30 AM IST
|Punjab vs Andhra
|Elite Group B
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|09:30 AM IST
|Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad
|Elite Group B
|SVNS International Stadium / Gymkhana Ground, Raipur
|09:30 AM IST
|Delhi vs Services
|Elite Group C
|Palam A Stadium, New Delhi
|09:30 AM IST
|Gujarat vs Kerala
|Elite Group C
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|09:30 AM IST
|Railways vs Mumbai
|Elite Group D
|CCI – Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|09:30 AM IST
|Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu
|Elite Group D
|Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
|09:30 AM IST
|Uttarakhand vs Haryana
|Elite Group D
|Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground, Dehradun
|09:30 AM IST
|Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan
|Elite Group D
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|09:30 AM IST
|Manipur vs Sikkim
|Plate Group
|Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
|09:30 AM IST
|Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh
|Plate Group
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand
|09:30 AM IST
Which TV channels will telecast the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match in India?
A select few matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
How can fans watch the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match online in India?
Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match on the JioHotstar app.