Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 4 Live Streaming: Preview, Full Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy brings early elimination pressure across the groups as top contenders attempt to cement their place in the quarter-final race

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 4 Live Streaming
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's Qamran Iqbal plays a shot on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Summary of this article

  • Round 4 of the Ranji Trophy marks a crucial stretch for teams pushing toward the quarter-finals

  • High-stakes clashes include Uttar Pradesh facing Baroda, while winless Jammu & Kashmir fight to stay alive against Puducherry

  • Domestic stalwarts step up to lead their sides in the absence of international stars

The Ranji Trophy’s fourth round, scheduled for 2-5 November, brings the first real pressure points of the Elite season, with the top-two quarter-final race already taking shape.

The headline tie in Group A is Uttar Pradesh versus Baroda at Green Park, Kanpur. Baroda arrive second in the table with 17 points from three games, after wins over Goa and Bihar and a draw against Jammu & Kashmir. UP are third on 16.

The match is effectively a mini-eliminator between two sides that have not lost. Vidarbha, who lead the group on 19 points with three straight wins, host Madhya Pradesh, who are fourth on 13 points. Vidarbha will fancy their chances of pulling further clear, though MP’s quotient of 2.360 is the best in the group.

At the other end, the defending champions’ title defence has stalled. Jammu & Kashmir are fifth with just two points from three games, having lost once and drawn twice.

They host Puducherry, who have one point, at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, and anything short of an outright win would leave their knockout hopes in real doubt. Goa and Bihar, both still without a point, meet in a match that will give one of them a first return.

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In Group D, Mumbai are the side to catch. They have won all three of their matches, including a 10-wicket win over Haryana, and lead the table on 21 points.

They are scheduled to meet Railways, though sources disagree on the fixture: one lists Railways versus Mumbai and another Mumbai versus Uttarakhand, so confirm the opponent and venue against the BCCI’s official list. Haryana, who also have two wins, face Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh meet Rajasthan and Chandigarh take on Tamil Nadu.

Star power is thin this round. Several Indian stars have left for New Zealand for the two-Test series, so the matches belong to domestic regulars, and bowlers such as Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian, who took eight wickets in Round 3, will carry much of the weight.

The Plate Group has Manipur versus Sikkim, Meghalaya versus Nagaland and Mizoram versus Arunachal Pradesh. With only four rounds gone and the knockouts not starting until February 9, there is time left, but results this week will define who has a margin for error.

All You Need To Know About Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 Fixtures

When and where will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 matches take place?

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will be played across India in many different stadiums, starting from Monday, Oct 2, 2026.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 matches will begin at 9:30 am, except for the Assam vs Karnataka and Tripura vs Saurashtra, which will start at 8:45 am. Odisha vs Jharkhand match will start at 9:00 am.

What Is The Fixture Of The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match online in India?

MatchGroup / DivisionVenueStart Time (IST)
Meghalaya vs NagalandPlate GroupMCA Cricket Ground, Shillong08:30 AM IST
Assam vs KarnatakaElite Group BACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati08:30 AM IST
Tripura vs SaurashtraElite Group BMaharaja Bir Bikram Stadium, Agartala08:45 AM IST
Bengal vs MaharashtraElite Group CEden Gardens, Kolkata09:00 AM IST
Odisha vs JharkhandElite Group CKIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar09:00 AM IST
Baroda vs Uttar PradeshElite Group AGreen Park, Kanpur09:30 AM IST
Goa vs BiharElite Group APanjim Gymkhana / Bhausaheb Bandodkar Ground, Goa09:30 AM IST
Vidarbha vs Madhya PradeshElite Group AVCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur09:30 AM IST
Jammu & Kashmir vs PuducherryElite Group ASher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar09:30 AM IST
Punjab vs AndhraElite Group BMaharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur09:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs HyderabadElite Group BSVNS International Stadium / Gymkhana Ground, Raipur09:30 AM IST
Delhi vs ServicesElite Group CPalam A Stadium, New Delhi09:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs KeralaElite Group CNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad09:30 AM IST
Railways vs MumbaiElite Group DCCI – Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai09:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Tamil NaduElite Group DSector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh09:30 AM IST
Uttarakhand vs HaryanaElite Group DAbhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground, Dehradun09:30 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh vs RajasthanElite Group DHPCA Stadium, Dharamshala09:30 AM IST
Manipur vs SikkimPlate GroupGujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad09:30 AM IST
Mizoram vs Arunachal PradeshPlate GroupLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand09:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will telecast the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match in India?

A select few matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How can fans watch the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 4 match online in India?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match on the JioHotstar app.

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