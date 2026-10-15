Fresh snowfall in J-K and Himachal Pradesh

In Photos | Fresh Snowfall Brings Early Winter Chill To Himachal Pradesh And Kashmir

P Photo Webdesk 15 October 2026 5:35 pm Published at: 15 October 2026 5:34 pm Updated on:

Fresh snowfall on Thursday covered parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, bringing snow to mountain roads, residential areas and valleys. In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, tourists arrived at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel, while a person walked through fresh snow near the tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti. Houses in Keylong were blanketed in snow. In Jammu and Kashmir, overnight snowfall covered Mughal Road in Shopian, where tourists and security personnel gathered at a roadside stop. Snow also covered the mountains of Bhaderwah in Doda and areas of Machil in Kupwara. In Srinagar, falling temperatures have prompted residents and visitors to bring out their winter clothing early.