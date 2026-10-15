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In Photos | Fresh Snowfall Brings Early Winter Chill To Himachal Pradesh And Kashmir

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Fresh snowfall on Thursday covered parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, bringing snow to mountain roads, residential areas and valleys. In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, tourists arrived at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel, while a person walked through fresh snow near the tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti. Houses in Keylong were blanketed in snow. In Jammu and Kashmir, overnight snowfall covered Mughal Road in Shopian, where tourists and security personnel gathered at a roadside stop. Snow also covered the mountains of Bhaderwah in Doda and areas of Machil in Kupwara. In Srinagar, falling temperatures have prompted residents and visitors to bring out their winter clothing early.

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Fresh snowfall in J-K and Himachal Pradesh
Tourists arrive at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel amid fresh snowfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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snowfall, in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district
Houses blanketed in a layer of fresh snow following a spell of snowfall, in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Fresh snowfall in J-Ks Shopian
Security personnel and tourists at a pit stop on Mughal Road covered in fresh snow, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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snowfall, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir
View of a snow-laden valley on Mughal Road following fresh overnight snowfall, in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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snowfall, in Bhaderwah, Doda district
A view of the snow-covered mountains after snowfall, in Bhaderwah, Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Snow in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of a snow-covered area after heavy snowfall, at Machil Sector in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Snow in Kupwara
A view of a snow-covered area after heavy snowfall, at Machil Sector in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Atal Tunnel amid fresh snowfall
A person walks through fresh snowfall near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel, in Lahaul-Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar residents bundle up as early winter cold sets
A woman wrapped in heavy woollens sits at a roadside shop as temperatures drop following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. The unseasonal drop in temperature prompted residents and visitors in the valley to bring out winter garments early. | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu

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