How Can India Qualify For WTC 2025-27 Final? Check Scenario After South Africa Vs Australia Test Series

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India’s WTC final hopes have become tougher after South Africa beat Australia in Cape Town. Shubman Gill’s side now need a near-perfect finish in New Zealand and against Australia at home

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India Qualification Scenario World test Championship 2025-27 Explained
India's captain Shubman Gill walks towards the pavilion as ground staff pulls covers as it rains during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardene/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • South Africa’s 176-run win over Australia in Cape Town sealed the series 2-1 and changed the WTC table

  • India are fourth with 68 points and a points percentage of 51.52 after 11 matches

  • Shubman Gill’s side have two away Tests in New Zealand and a five-match home series against Australia left

India’s road to the World Test Championship final has become tougher after South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town and sealed the series 2-1. The outcome has also shaken up the table and left Shubman Gill’s side with very little room for mistakes across their last seven Tests.

India are fourth on 68 points with a points percentage of 51.52 after 11 matches. They still have two away Tests against New Zealand and a five-match home series against Australia. With only the top two making the final, India need a near-perfect finish.

The New Zealand tour could be decisive. India Today reported that if India win both matches there, their PCT will rise to 58.97. If they lose both, it would fall to 43.59, according to the same report.

Even a 5-0 home series win over Australia after those defeats would take India only to 59.26 per cent, leaving them dependent on results elsewhere. 

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South Africa's Simon Harmer is congratulated by South Africa's Matthew Breetzke for his sixth wicket of the day on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa. - AP Photo/Halden Krog
Australia's Alex Carey, center, walks off the field as South African players celebrate winning the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia on day five, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Australia get ahead in the WTC race after beating South Africa in the first Test at Durban. - AP Photo
Australia's Nathan Lyon, center, celebrates with his teammates after dismissing South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

Seven wins from the last seven Tests would lift India to 70.37 per cent, while six victories would still leave them on 64.81 per cent. Two or more defeats from here would make the qualification task much harder.

How Bad Is It?

The equation is simple. India must keep winning and hope other results go their way.

If India win both matches against New Zealand, their PCT will rise to 58.97. Losing both Tests would bring that down to 43.59, leaving them with a huge task in the last five matches against Australia.

A clean sweep in Australia would still not be enough if India lose both Tests in New Zealand. Even then, five straight wins at home would lift them only to 59.26 per cent, which could leave their fate tied to other results. Seven wins from seven would take India to 70.37 per cent and put them in a strong position for the final. Six wins would still give them 64.81 per cent, while two or more defeats would make the route far harder.

What Changed?

Cape Town altered the picture. South Africa’s 176-run win over Australia in the third Test reshuffled the WTC standings, and Temba Bavuma’s side moved into second place after clinching the series 2-1. Their PCT went to 71.42 after the victory.

Australia fell from first to third after their PCT slid from 75 to 69.23. New Zealand now sit on top with 72.22 per cent and 52 points from six Tests. India moved up to fourth after Bangladesh lost to West Indies in Mirpur and dropped to fifth. South Africa, New Zealand and Australia now fill the top three spots, so Gill and Co. must win their own matches and wait for rivals to lose points in the rest of the cycle.

What Fixtures Remain?

- New Zealand tour (Away) – 2 Tests

- 1st Test: November 19–23, 2026 – Wellington

- 2nd Test: November 27–December 1, 2026 – Christchurch

- Australia tour of India (Home) – 5 Tests

- 1st Test: January 21–25, 2027 – Nagpur

- 2nd Test: January 29–February 2, 2027 – Chennai

- 3rd Test: February 11–15, 2027 – Guwahati

- 4th Test: February 19–23, 2027 – Ranchi

- 5th Test: February 27–March 3, 2027 – Ahmedabad

Who Else Matters?

New Zealand: Matches – 6 | Won – 4 | Lost – 1 | Drawn – 1 | Points – 52 | PCT – 72.22%

South Africa: Matches – 7 | Won – 5 | Lost – 2 | Drawn – 0 | Points – 60 | PCT – 71.43%

Australia: Matches – 13 | Won – 9 | Lost – 4 | Drawn – 0 | Points – 108 | PCT – 69.23%

India: Matches – 11 | Won – 5 | Lost – 4 | Drawn – 2 | Points – 68 | PCT – 51.52%

Bangladesh: Matches – 7 | Won – 3 | Lost – 3 | Drawn – 1 | Points – 40 | PCT – 47.62%

England: Matches – 16 | Won – 7 | Lost – 8 | Drawn – 1 | Points – 74 | PCT – 38.54%

Sri Lanka: Matches – 6 | Won – 1 | Lost – 2 | Drawn – 3 | Points – 24 | PCT – 33.33%

West Indies: Matches – 13 | Won – 3 | Lost – 8 | Drawn – 2 | Points – 42 | PCT – 26.92%

Pakistan: Matches – 9 | Won – 2 | Lost – 7 | Drawn – 0 | Points – 5 | PCT – 4.63%

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