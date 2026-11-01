How Can India Qualify For WTC 2025-27 Final? Check Scenario After South Africa Vs Australia Test Series

A clean sweep in Australia would still not be enough if India lose both Tests in New Zealand. Even then, five straight wins at home would lift them only to 59.26 per cent, which could leave their fate tied to other results. Seven wins from seven would take India to 70.37 per cent and put them in a strong position for the final. Six wins would still give them 64.81 per cent, while two or more defeats would make the route far harder.