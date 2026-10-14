Are Australia Favorites To Win the World Test Championship Again? How the India Tour Will Decide Their Fate

India, meanwhile, are not the fortress they once were. For years they were nearly unbeatable at home, but they were swept 0-3 by New Zealand in 2024 and then lost to South Africa in 2025. That included a 408-run defeat in Guwahati, one of the heaviest in their Test history. Visiting teams have learned that India’s spin-heavy approach can be exposed and the batting no longer carries the aura it once did.