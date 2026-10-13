Josh Hazlewood Stars With Six-Fer As Australia Crushes South Africa By 214 Runs In 1st Test At Durban

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Australia secured a commanding 214-run victory over South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, driven by Matt Renshaw's standout batting and Josh Hazlewood's career-best six-wicket haul on the final day. The win gives the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the second match of the series

image Prefer on Google
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, back, celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on day four of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Summary of this article

  • Matt Renshaw starred with a career-best 190 and an 82 to anchor Australia's dominant batting performance

  • Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of 6-49 on the final day to dismantle South Africa's chase

  • Australia secured a commanding 214-run victory in Durban to take a 1-0 lead in the series

Australia beat South Africa by 214 runs on day five of the first Test at Kingsmead. It was a commanding start to the series, and their first tour of South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal

The match began badly for the visitors. Pat Cummins won the toss and batted, but Australia slipped to 124 for 6 against a disciplined seam attack on a lively surface. Anrich Nortje, playing his first Test in more than three years, was among the wicket-takers. Matt Renshaw then hit a career-best 190 to rescue the innings, which closed on 390.

South Africa, the reigning world Test champions, replied with 284. David Bedingham top-scored with 49, while Cummins took 3-54 and Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon claimed two wickets apiece. That left Australia 106 runs ahead.

Renshaw dominated again in the second innings. He added 82 to his 190, and Australia declared with a lead of 420. He then took his maiden Test wicket, Temba Bavuma caught at short leg, as South Africa closed day four on 102-4.

The hosts showed fight on the final day. Aiden Markram made 75 off 237 balls, with Bedingham (46) and Wiaan Mulder (29) also contributing. But the resistance ended abruptly. South Africa lost their last four wickets for five runs, and Josh Hazlewood finished with career-best figures of 6-49. The hosts were bowled out for 206.

Related Content
Australia's Josh Hazlewood catches the ball as he prepares to bowl on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
Australia's Matt Renshaw watches his shot on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
Australia's Matt Renshaw raise his bat and helmet as he leaves the field after being dismissed for 190 runs on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. - Themba Hadebe/AP Photo
South Africa's player celebrate after a good start in the first Test vs Australia in Durban. - | Photo: X/ProteasMen

Renshaw was the clear match-winner with the bat. Hazlewood and Cummins led a bowling attack that stayed relentless throughout. The result will give Australia confidence going into the second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, starting 18 October. South Africa, meanwhile, must find answers to a brittle top order quickly if they are to stay in the contest.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories