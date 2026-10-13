Josh Hazlewood Stars With Six-Fer As Australia Crushes South Africa By 214 Runs In 1st Test At Durban

Matt Renshaw starred with a career-best 190 and an 82 to anchor Australia's dominant batting performance
Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of 6-49 on the final day to dismantle South Africa's chase
Australia secured a commanding 214-run victory in Durban to take a 1-0 lead in the series
Australia beat South Africa by 214 runs on day five of the first Test at Kingsmead. It was a commanding start to the series, and their first tour of South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
The match began badly for the visitors. Pat Cummins won the toss and batted, but Australia slipped to 124 for 6 against a disciplined seam attack on a lively surface. Anrich Nortje, playing his first Test in more than three years, was among the wicket-takers. Matt Renshaw then hit a career-best 190 to rescue the innings, which closed on 390.
South Africa, the reigning world Test champions, replied with 284. David Bedingham top-scored with 49, while Cummins took 3-54 and Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon claimed two wickets apiece. That left Australia 106 runs ahead.
Renshaw dominated again in the second innings. He added 82 to his 190, and Australia declared with a lead of 420. He then took his maiden Test wicket, Temba Bavuma caught at short leg, as South Africa closed day four on 102-4.
The hosts showed fight on the final day. Aiden Markram made 75 off 237 balls, with Bedingham (46) and Wiaan Mulder (29) also contributing. But the resistance ended abruptly. South Africa lost their last four wickets for five runs, and Josh Hazlewood finished with career-best figures of 6-49. The hosts were bowled out for 206.
Renshaw was the clear match-winner with the bat. Hazlewood and Cummins led a bowling attack that stayed relentless throughout. The result will give Australia confidence going into the second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, starting 18 October. South Africa, meanwhile, must find answers to a brittle top order quickly if they are to stay in the contest.