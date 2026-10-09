Australia's reshuffled batting order stumbled badly in Durban on October 9, 2026, in the first Test, but the match also marked Australia's return to Test cricket in South Africa since the 2018 sandpaper scandal. There were no real on-and-off field fireworks to match the rivalry, yet in front of a smattering of fans the contest still swung back and forth in familiar fashion. Pat Cummins had no hesitation to bat under sunny skies when the coin fell in his favour in this much-anticipated Test series.