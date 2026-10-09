From Chemotherapy To Test Whites: Nic Maddinson’s Inspiring Return After Beating Cancer

Nic Maddinson has been recalled to Australia’s Test squad for the South Africa tour after recovering from testicular cancer and chemotherapy
The left-handed batter underwent surgery after finding a lump, before tests showed the cancer had spread to abdominal lymph nodes and lung
Maddinson completed chemotherapy on July 14 and returned to full training only after a two-month wait
Nic Maddinson has earned an unexpected return to Australia’s Test squad after a battle with testicular cancer, chemotherapy and a long break from first-class cricket. The left-handed batter is heading to South Africa, capping a comeback that reaches well beyond sport.
The recall comes after months of treatment and recovery that changed Maddinson’s view of life and cricket. Before he left, his four-year-old son August took the South Africa news as a lesson in wildlife and began naming animals he knew lived there.
The family also found time for one more cricket moment. They squeezed in a game in the hallway of their Byron Bay home before Maddinson left for what could become one of the most important phases of his career.
Cancer And Recovery
The illness began last year. Maddinson found a lump and scans showed testicular cancer.
He underwent surgery to remove the cancer. But seven weeks later, tests showed it had spread to abdominal lymph nodes and lung, turning a serious diagnosis into a wider medical fight at a time when his family was already under strain.
Bianca, his wife, was pregnant with their second child then. She left her job as a dentist to look after August while Maddinson went through treatment. His days fell into a punishing routine of hospital visits, rest, eating and then trying to sleep again.
The medical timeline shaped his road back. Maddinson completed chemotherapy on July 14, then waited another two months before he was cleared to return to full training.
A new arrival lifted the family. The birth of his second son, Wilder, gave him another source of joy as he started to rebuild both his life and his cricket.
He has also tried to draw a lesson from the ordeal. Having come through treatment, Maddinson has urged others to get medical attention if they notice anything unusual.
Surprise Recall
The Test call came out of the blue. George Bailey, the chair of selectors, rang Maddinson with the news.
“I thought maybe he was calling me to go to India for the A tour or ask about another young player around because I was a little bit unsure what was going on,” Maddinson said.
That reaction reflected where he thought he stood. Maddinson admitted he did not see himself as close to another Test chance, even if the ambition had never fully gone away.
“Obviously didn't feel like I was that close but still had hopes of maybe one day getting back into a Test squad. So, in terms of motivation, it's still always been there but yeah definitely a bit of a surprise.”
The recall becomes even more striking when set against his playing gap. Maddinson last played first-class cricket in March 2025 and then went 579 days without a match in the format before returning to Australia’s Test set-up.
That stretch carries a wider marker too. It is the longest such gap for an Australian before a men’s Test match.
Form And Perspective
The flight gave him time to think. The 34-year-old spent much of the long trip to South Africa processing the call-up.
He tried to wind down with sleep and films while thinking over what he described as one of the “craziest” weekends of his life. Even after such a long break from first-class cricket, Maddinson said he felt sure about his physical condition.
He had not been idle. Maddinson had been playing matches and multi-day red-ball games with New South Wales as he worked his way back towards full fitness.
His cricket thinking has changed too. His previous Test appearance came against Pakistan at the MCG in 2016, and the years since then, along with his illness, have altered how he sees the game.
A decade of first-class experience and the health battle have helped him find more balance and belief in his cricket. “I always felt like I understood the game pretty well but when you look back I feel like you probably don't know that much,” he said.
That shift now shapes how he prepares and plays. Maddinson believes he has learnt not to push himself into one fixed style just to satisfy selectors or hold his place, and instead has built the ability to adjust to different conditions.
Back In Camp
He is back in the Test environment now. Teammates who have known him from years of playing with or against him have welcomed him back into the group.
The return also brings back an old coaching link. Maddinson is reunited with coach Andrew McDonald, under whom he developed during his time in Victoria.
The comeback carries weight because of everything that came before it—cancer treatment, a long absence from first-class cricket and real doubt over whether another Test opening would arrive. He has still fought his way back into Australia’s plans.
For August, the trip may still be about South Africa’s animals and geography. For Maddinson, it marks a return to the game after surviving a battle that put life itself into perspective.