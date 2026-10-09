South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Wiaan Mulder Draws First Blood, Travis Head Departs On 5

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Follow live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and scorecards for the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Catch real-time WTC action here!

Australia's Travis Head bats against Bangladesh during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: When Australia last toured South Africa in 2018, they arrived as Ashes winners and one of the strongest Test teams in the world. They eventually left with their reputation badly damaged, having lost the four-Test series 3-1 amid one of the biggest controversies in modern cricket. Australia's 2026 return begins at Kingsmead on October 9 before moving to Gqeberha and Cape Town, where the third Test will inevitably revive memories of the scandal. Yet the teams are vastly different. Pat Cummins now leads Australia, while only a handful of players from the 2018 tour remain. South Africa, meanwhile, enter the series as reigning World Test Championship winners after defeating Australia at Lord's last year.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2026, 01:13:36 pm IST South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus 8/0 (2)! Nic Maddinson and Travis head make a cautious start to the Durban test. A four in each over to take Australia to 8/0 in two overs.

9 Oct 2026, 01:03:24 pm IST South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Get Set Go! Nic Maddinson takes strike as Travis Head stands at the non-striker's end. Marco Jansen delivers the first ball. It's a nervy start from Jansen as he bowls down the leg side, with the ball running off the thigh pad for four.

9 Oct 2026, 12:39:46 pm IST South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus Playing XI! Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

9 Oct 2026, 12:39:20 pm IST South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: SA Playing XI! South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

9 Oct 2026, 12:38:35 pm IST South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus Opt To Bat First! Australian captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first.

9 Oct 2026, 12:18:01 pm IST South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Durban Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Playing XI! South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje