South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Wiaan Mulder Draws First Blood, Travis Head Departs On 5

South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus 8/0 (2)!
Nic Maddinson and Travis head make a cautious start to the Durban test. A four in each over to take Australia to 8/0 in two overs.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Get Set Go!
Nic Maddinson takes strike as Travis Head stands at the non-striker's end. Marco Jansen delivers the first ball. It's a nervy start from Jansen as he bowls down the leg side, with the ball running off the thigh pad for four.
South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus Playing XI!
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: SA Playing XI!
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
South Africa vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 1: Aus Opt To Bat First!
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Durban Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Playing XI!
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Durban Day 1 Live Score: Greetings!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa and Australia. Follow live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and scorecards for the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Catch real-time WTC action here!