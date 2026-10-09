Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score 2026: Kusal Mendis Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First

PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Asian Games Performance
Sri Lanka's cricket teams delivered an impressive double-podium campaign at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. The women's team put up a stellar run to secure a historic silver medal, fighting their way through the tournament before a tough encounter against India in the gold-medal match. Meanwhile, the men's team rebounded strongly from a semi-final loss to claim the bronze medal, defeating Bangladesh by 63 runs in the third-place playoff behind a match-winning, explosive 65 off 32 balls by Tharindu Ratnayake and a disciplined bowling performance. Together, both squads underscored Sri Lanka's regional strength in the T20 format on the continental stage.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Elsewhere
Set to clash later today at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India and West Indies square off in the 2nd T20I of their five-match series. India holds a 1-0 lead following a commanding 8-wicket victory in the opener at Lucknow, powered by skipper Shreyas Iyer's blistering, unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls. While the visitors will be eager to bounce back and level the series with their explosive power-hitters, India enters tonight's encounter as the firm favorites to double their advantage under the lights.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details
Get ready for an action-packed evening of international cricket as Pakistan and Sri Lanka square off in the 1st T20I! Fans across Pakistan can catch all the live coverage on PTV Sports and A Sports, with seamless live streaming available on Tapmad. If you are tuning in from India, you can stream the match live via platforms like FanCode or Veto, while viewers in Sri Lanka can follow the action through local broadcast and digital partners. Settle in and enjoy every single boundary, wicket, and dramatic moment live as the series gets underway!
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Sri Lanka Squad Chances
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth comes in as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, while fast bowler Binura Fernando returns to the squad and Dilshan Madushanka makes way.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Venue And Tri Series
The tour starts with a three-match T20I series. It will then move to an ODI tri-series that also features England.
All three T20Is will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have reshaped the side ahead of the opener.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Mendis To Lead Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have brought back Kusal Mendis as captain. The visitors head into the series after winning bronze at the Asian Games with a second-string squad.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Surprise Change In Captaincy
The opener brings a few notable team changes. Pakistan have named Sahibzada Farhan as full-time captain in place of Salman Ali Agha, who has been dropped from the squad. Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman have also returned to the side.
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to our live cricket blog! We are thrilled to have you with us as we bring you all the ball-by-ball action, instant highlights, and expert analysis from the opening match of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Sit back, grab your refreshments, and join us as the action unfolds under the floodlights!