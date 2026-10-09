Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score 2026: Kusal Mendis Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Check real-time updates of the PAK vs SL 1st T20 match of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs SL Live Updates: Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns in the opening match of their three-match T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This encounter marks the start of Sri Lanka’s multi-format white-ball and red-ball tour of Pakistan. Both sides enter this contest eager to establish early momentum. Pakistan will be captained by Sahibzada Farhan, who leads an energetic squad blending experienced stalwarts like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan alongside exciting emerging talent. Meanwhile, the visitors will look to explosive all-rounder Dasun Shanaka and skipper Kusal Mendis to set the tone. Shanaka arrives in blistering form following a string of destructive international and franchise performances, adding extra firepower to the Lankan middle order. Expect a fiercely contested battle under the Rawalpindi floodlights. Pakistan holds a slight home advantage, but Sri Lanka’s aggressive spin attack and power-hitters ensure a thrilling curtain-raiser to the series. Get PAK vs SL 1st T20I 2026 live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2026, 06:04:46 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Toss Update Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat.

9 Oct 2026, 05:48:55 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Asian Games Performance Sri Lanka's cricket teams delivered an impressive double-podium campaign at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. The women's team put up a stellar run to secure a historic silver medal, fighting their way through the tournament before a tough encounter against India in the gold-medal match. Meanwhile, the men's team rebounded strongly from a semi-final loss to claim the bronze medal, defeating Bangladesh by 63 runs in the third-place playoff behind a match-winning, explosive 65 off 32 balls by Tharindu Ratnayake and a disciplined bowling performance. Together, both squads underscored Sri Lanka's regional strength in the T20 format on the continental stage.

9 Oct 2026, 05:32:10 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Elsewhere Set to clash later today at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India and West Indies square off in the 2nd T20I of their five-match series. India holds a 1-0 lead following a commanding 8-wicket victory in the opener at Lucknow, powered by skipper Shreyas Iyer's blistering, unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls. While the visitors will be eager to bounce back and level the series with their explosive power-hitters, India enters tonight's encounter as the firm favorites to double their advantage under the lights.

9 Oct 2026, 05:30:48 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details Get ready for an action-packed evening of international cricket as Pakistan and Sri Lanka square off in the 1st T20I! Fans across Pakistan can catch all the live coverage on PTV Sports and A Sports, with seamless live streaming available on Tapmad. If you are tuning in from India, you can stream the match live via platforms like FanCode or Veto, while viewers in Sri Lanka can follow the action through local broadcast and digital partners. Settle in and enjoy every single boundary, wicket, and dramatic moment live as the series gets underway!

9 Oct 2026, 05:25:29 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Sri Lanka Squad Chances Vijayakanth Viyaskanth comes in as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, while fast bowler Binura Fernando returns to the squad and Dilshan Madushanka makes way.

9 Oct 2026, 05:16:11 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Venue And Tri Series The tour starts with a three-match T20I series. It will then move to an ODI tri-series that also features England. All three T20Is will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have reshaped the side ahead of the opener.

9 Oct 2026, 05:09:03 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Mendis To Lead Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have brought back Kusal Mendis as captain. The visitors head into the series after winning bronze at the Asian Games with a second-string squad.

9 Oct 2026, 04:53:09 pm IST PAK Vs SL 1st T20I, LIVE Score: Surprise Change In Captaincy The opener brings a few notable team changes. Pakistan have named Sahibzada Farhan as full-time captain in place of Salman Ali Agha, who has been dropped from the squad. Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman have also returned to the side.