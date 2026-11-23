It was Tilak's second straight century. When asked if he is enjoying the best phase of his batting career, Tilak said, "I won’t say, sir. For me, best is winning the game. If I won’t win the game, then it’s not best for me. But I always want to take it as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game."