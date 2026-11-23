After India A fell 48 runs short chasing 314 against Pakistan A on November 23
Skipper Tilak Varma publicly pointed to Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal (56 off 49) at the post-match presentation as a turning point
Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane disapproved of singling out a teammate in front of the media, advising Tilak to address such feedback inside the dressing room
Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane isn't pleased with Tilak Varma's decision to single out a player after India A lost to Pakistan A on Sunday, November 23.
The Tilak Varma-led India A side failed to chase a target of 314 runs and suffered a 48-run defeat, despite a valiant century from the skipper.
When asked about India A's batting effort during the chase, Tilak Varma was blunt in his assessment, especially of Shahbaz Ahmed.
"The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game," said Tilak at the post-match presentation.
Chasing 314, India A were reduced to 129/6 at one point. Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched together a 112-run partnership to bring India A back into the match, before the latter got out for 56 off 49 balls.
The wicket triggered a collapse as India A were bowled out for 265.
"Nobody wants you to talk about your player in front of the world. If you want to say something, go say it in the dressing room—it builds their confidence," Rahane said.
Rahane also acknowledged that the post-match presentation can be challenging for captains, especially after losing a match.
"Look, this happens in cricket. You put in the effort, results go your way or they don't. Sometimes you don't get the chance as captain, because so many things are running through your mind. You come to the presentation, whatever you want to say, maybe that thing doesn't come out, something else comes out," Rahane said.
"I'm sure Tilak Varma as a captain will learn. This is an experience for him on how to handle things," Rahane concluded.
'I Wanted To Take The Game Deep'
Tilak Varma scored 100 off 149 balls, smashing seven fours and one six. Varma took 140 balls to complete the century, making it the second-slowest instance of an Indian reaching the milestone.
However, the slow innings meant the required rate kept increasing with every over, adding pressure on Abhishek Sharma, who scored 70 off 42 balls, and Shahbaz Ahmed to increase the scoring rate.
It was Tilak's second straight century. When asked if he is enjoying the best phase of his batting career, Tilak said, "I won’t say, sir. For me, best is winning the game. If I won’t win the game, then it’s not best for me. But I always want to take it as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game."
"But that’s my thing. If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. End of the day, God is kind and he has given those runs to me," Tilak added.