Historic Feat! India Become First Team To Win 200 T20I Matches

India became the first team in history to win 200 T20I matches
The milestone win came against the New Zealand team on Saturday
India won the second T20I against New Zealand by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead
India have become the first team in T20I history to win 200 matches (excluding tied results). They achieved this historic milestone on Saturday after defeating New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
With this victory, India now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with three games left to play.
Saturday's clash against New Zealand was also India's 300th T20I match, making them only the second team in the world to reach this landmark. Pakistan are the only other side to have played 300 T20Is (304 to be exact).
Currently, no other team in the format's history has crossed the 200-win threshold. Pakistan sit in second place with 176 victories, remaining 24 wins shy of the 200 mark.
India's win percentage of 71.1 is the highest among Full Member nations and the second-best among all teams that have played over 100 T20I matches. Uganda currently hold the top spot with a 78.9% win percentage.
Most Successful T20I Teams (Top-15)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Tie+W
|Tie+L
|No Result
|Win-Loss Ratio
|Win Percentage
|India
|300
|200
|83
|7
|6
|0
|10
|2.461
|71.1
|Pakistan
|304
|176
|116
|4
|1
|3
|8
|1.487
|59.79
|New Zealand
|269
|135
|112
|10
|2
|7
|12
|1.16
|53.71
|South Africa
|235
|129
|101
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1.297
|56.46
|England
|233
|128
|92
|2
|2
|0
|11
|1.413
|58.55
|Australia
|229
|127
|92
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1.361
|57.65
|West Indies
|260
|111
|133
|3
|2
|1
|13
|0.843
|45.74
|Sri Lanka
|243
|105
|130
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0.798
|44.39
|Uganda
|131
|101
|27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.74
|78.9
|Afghanistan
|168
|99
|65
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1.455
|59.28
|Bangladesh
|222
|89
|128
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.695
|41.01
|United Arab Emirates
|152
|82
|69
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.188
|54.3
|Malaysia
|138
|81
|52
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1.552
|60.82
|Ireland
|190
|80
|99
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0.819
|45.02
What Happened In The Match?
India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20 International on Saturday after Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and finished a chase that had looked lost at 70 for five. Nitish Kumar Reddy backed him with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls as India reached 181 for six in 19.5 overs, chasing 181.
The turnaround came fast and late. Tilak and Reddy attacked under pressure and took India home with one ball to spare, turning a tense chase into a memorable win after New Zealand had pushed the visitors deep with a total of 180 for five.