Historic Feat! India Become First Team To Win 200 T20I Matches

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India defeated New Zealand in the second T20I by four wickets on Saturday. With this win, India became the first team to win 200 matches in T20Is. India have also taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

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India mens cricket team during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday.
India men's cricket team during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India became the first team in history to win 200 T20I matches

  • The milestone win came against the New Zealand team on Saturday

  • India won the second T20I against New Zealand by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead

India have become the first team in T20I history to win 200 matches (excluding tied results). They achieved this historic milestone on Saturday after defeating New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

With this victory, India now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with three games left to play.

Saturday's clash against New Zealand was also India's 300th T20I match, making them only the second team in the world to reach this landmark. Pakistan are the only other side to have played 300 T20Is (304 to be exact).

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Currently, no other team in the format's history has crossed the 200-win threshold. Pakistan sit in second place with 176 victories, remaining 24 wins shy of the 200 mark.

India's win percentage of 71.1 is the highest among Full Member nations and the second-best among all teams that have played over 100 T20I matches. Uganda currently hold the top spot with a 78.9% win percentage.

Most Successful T20I Teams (Top-15)

TeamMatchesWonLostTiedTie+WTie+LNo ResultWin-Loss RatioWin Percentage
India30020083760102.46171.1
Pakistan30417611641381.48759.79
New Zealand2691351121027121.1653.71
South Africa23512910122031.29756.46
England23312892220111.41358.55
Australia2291279231271.36157.65
West Indies260111133321130.84345.74
Sri Lanka24310513062420.79844.39
Uganda1311012700033.7478.9
Afghanistan168996530311.45559.28
Bangladesh2228912800050.69541.01
United Arab Emirates152826900011.18854.3
Malaysia138815210041.55260.82
Ireland190809921090.81945.02

What Happened In The Match?

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20 International on Saturday after Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and finished a chase that had looked lost at 70 for five. Nitish Kumar Reddy backed him with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls as India reached 181 for six in 19.5 overs, chasing 181.

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Tilak Varma with his player of the match award for his unbeaten 51* off 26 balls - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India's Tilak Varma, third right, shakes hands with New Zealand's players after winning the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. - | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy's late cameo orchestrated India's dramatic comeback against New Zealand. - BCCI/X
India's Tilak Varma takes the catch to get Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

The turnaround came fast and late. Tilak and Reddy attacked under pressure and took India home with one ball to spare, turning a tense chase into a memorable win after New Zealand had pushed the visitors deep with a total of 180 for five.

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