India become first team to win 200 t20i matches world record vs new zealand ind vs nz 2nd match tilak varma

Historic Feat! India Become First Team To Win 200 T20I Matches

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 24 October 2026 5:12 pm Published at: 24 October 2026 5:10 pm Updated on:

India defeated New Zealand in the second T20I by four wickets on Saturday. With this win, India became the first team to win 200 matches in T20Is. India have also taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 24 October 2026 5:12 pm Published at: 24 October 2026 5:10 pm Updated on:

India men's cricket team during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. | Photo: X/@BCCI