India second team to play 300 t20is after pakistan india vs new zealand 2nd t20i

India Join Pakistan In 300-T20I Club, Close In On Historic 200th Win

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 24 October 2026 2:09 pm

India became the second team after Pakistan to play 300 men’s T20Is during their second match against New Zealand. With 199 wins from their first 299 matches, India are on the brink of becoming the first team to register 200 outright victories in the format

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 24 October 2026 2:09 pm

India bowlers in action during 1st T20I 2026 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. Photo: bcci/X