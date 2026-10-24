India Join Pakistan In 300-T20I Club, Close In On Historic 200th Win

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India became the second team after Pakistan to play 300 men’s T20Is during their second match against New Zealand. With 199 wins from their first 299 matches, India are on the brink of becoming the first team to register 200 outright victories in the format

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026 Five India Bowlers Forty Plus Runs Record
India bowlers in action during 1st T20I 2026 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • India became the second team after Pakistan to play 300 men’s T20Is, reaching the milestone against New Zealand in Christchurch

  • India entered the match with 199 wins from 299 T20Is and could become the first team to register 200 outright victories

  • India’s 37th T20I of 2026 comes after 24 wins in 36 matches, with Shreyas Iyer opting to bowl first and making two changes to the playing XI

India reached a significant milestone in men’s T20 international cricket during the second match of their five-game series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

The fixture marked India’s 300th appearance in the format, making them only the second team after Pakistan to cross the 300-match mark.

Pakistan remain at the top of the list with 304 T20Is, while New Zealand occupy third place with 269 appearances. The West Indies and Sri Lanka complete the top five with 260 and 243 matches, respectively.

India entered the contest with 199 wins from their first 299 T20Is, alongside 83 defeats, seven ties and 10 matches that ended without a result.

A victory against New Zealand would make India the first team to register 200 outright wins in men’s T20Is, excluding matches decided by Super Overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have recorded 176 wins, 116 defeats, four ties and eight no-results in their 304 matches.

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Most T20Is Played By A Team

Pakistan lead the standings for the most men’s T20 international appearances, with India joining them in the 300-match club. New Zealand are the next closest side, followed by the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

  • Pakistan: 304

  • India: 300*

  • New Zealand: 269*

  • West Indies: 260

  • Sri Lanka: 243

The asterisk indicates that the teams’ tallies may change as their ongoing series progress.

India’s T20I Record In 2026

India’s second T20I against New Zealand is their 37th match in the format in 2026. Before Saturday’s fixture, the team had played 36 T20Is this year and secured 24 outright victories.

India have also dominated their recent meetings with New Zealand, winning six of the seven matches between the sides in 2026 before the ongoing contest.

Most T20I Matches In 2026

TEAMMATCHESWONLOSTTIEDNO RESULTHIGHEST TOTALLOWEST TOTAL
India37*24100227176
Indonesia254210024783
Austria2412120032272
Bahrain2312101021287
New Zealand23*9120122591
Sri Lanka237160022545
Rwanda211470028875
South Africa2115510228107
West Indies2111901254150
Hong Kong2013601287126
Malaysia2011900186128
Sweden2013610181107

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

India captain Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Follow India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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