India Hand New Zealand Unwanted Record With Four-Run ODI Win Via DLS Method At Wellington

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India beat New Zealand by four runs via DLS in the rain-hit second ODI at Hnry Stadium on Saturday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series

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India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 11th defeat in calendar year record
New Zealand cricketers leaving the ground due to rain during second ODI against India at Wellington. Photo: BLACKCAPS/X
Summary of this article

  • India won the second ODI at Hnry Stadium by four runs via the DLS method on Saturday

  • New Zealand were restricted to 134 in 41 overs, their lowest ODI total against India at home

  • Rain interrupted India's innings at 113 for 7 after 26 overs, leaving India 2-0 ahead in the five-match series

Rain, a rampant pace attack and a nervy chase combined to give India a four-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium on Saturday. It put them 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Put in by Shubman Gill, New Zealand folded for 134 in 41 overs, their lowest ODI total against India at home. Gurnoor Brar led the charge with career-best figures of 4 for 30, while Axar Patel and Anshul Kamboj chipped in with wickets.

The chase was anything but routine. Gill fell in the second over and India slid to 54 for 4 before Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul steadied things with resilient knocks.

Wickets kept tumbling, though, and at 113 for 7 after 26 overs the rain returned for good. With India four runs ahead on DLS, the match was called off. It was New Zealand’s first back-to-back home ODI defeats since January 2019, also against India.

The Unwanted Record

The result carried a dubious footnote for the hosts. It was New Zealand’s 11th defeat to India in 2026 across formats, the most they have lost to a single opponent in a calendar year. The previous worst was 10 against Australia in 2005, followed by nine against England in 2008. The figure is marked 11*, with the tour far from over.

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The count has built steadily. India won the January T20I series 4-1 and took the opening ODI in Vadodara, even though the Kiwis claimed that ODI series 2-1. The two sides then met in the T20 World Cup final, which India won. On the ongoing tour, India took the first three T20Is before New Zealand hit back in Auckland and Hamilton. Wednesday’s opening ODI in Auckland added another defeat, and Wellington made it 11.

With three ODIs and two Tests still to come, the number could climb further. Mitchell Santner’s side will need answers quickly.

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