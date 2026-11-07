Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Creates World Record Against New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Despite falling for a cheap score of seven runs during the second ODI in Wellington, former Indian captain Virat Kohli surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs against the New Zealand cricket team

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India vs new Zealand 1st ODI 2026 Virat Kohli record
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's record to become the batter with the most runs against New Zealand in ODI

  • The star batter was dismissed for just seven runs during the second ODI

  • The milestone further cements Kohli's legendary status following

Former India all-format captain Virat Kohli could only manage to score 7 off 7 balls against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7, in Wellington.

However, his brief stay at the crease didn't stop him from setting a remarkable milestone, as he surpassed Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting to become the leading run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI

With his seven runs in the second ODI, Virat now has 1,978 runs in ODIs against New Zealand across 38 innings, maintaining an average of 56.51 and a strike rate of 97.87.

He has smashed seven centuries and 11 half-centuries against the Kiwis.

Ricky Ponting finished his career with 1,971 runs against New Zealand. Virat had equalled Ponting's record in his previous outing and needed just a single run to claim the record outright.

Most ODI runs vs New Zealand
1978 V Kohli
1971 R Ponting
1750 S Tendulkar
1568 K Sangakkara
1519 S Jayasuriya
1449 J Kallis

India are chasing a target of 135 runs in the second ODI to extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series after winning the T20I series 3-2.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - Andrew Cornaga
Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. - bcci/X
India's Virat Kohli gestures during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

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