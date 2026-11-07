Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Creates World Record Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's record to become the batter with the most runs against New Zealand in ODI
The star batter was dismissed for just seven runs during the second ODI
The milestone further cements Kohli's legendary status following
Former India all-format captain Virat Kohli could only manage to score 7 off 7 balls against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7, in Wellington.
However, his brief stay at the crease didn't stop him from setting a remarkable milestone, as he surpassed Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting to become the leading run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.
With his seven runs in the second ODI, Virat now has 1,978 runs in ODIs against New Zealand across 38 innings, maintaining an average of 56.51 and a strike rate of 97.87.
He has smashed seven centuries and 11 half-centuries against the Kiwis.
Ricky Ponting finished his career with 1,971 runs against New Zealand. Virat had equalled Ponting's record in his previous outing and needed just a single run to claim the record outright.
Most ODI runs vs New Zealand
1978 V Kohli
1971 R Ponting
1750 S Tendulkar
1568 K Sangakkara
1519 S Jayasuriya
1449 J Kallis
India are chasing a target of 135 runs in the second ODI to extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series after winning the T20I series 3-2.