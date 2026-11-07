Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Creates World Record Against New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 1:44 pm

Despite falling for a cheap score of seven runs during the second ODI in Wellington, former Indian captain Virat Kohli surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs against the New Zealand cricket team

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 1:44 pm

Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Photo: bcci/X