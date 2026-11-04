Virat Kohli Achieves Rare World Record With Quickfire Half-Century Against New Zealand At Auckland

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Virat Kohli became the first player to reach 50 scores of 50 or more in away ODIs and overtook Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in ODI chases during India’s opening ODI against New Zealand in Auckland

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India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 Virat Kohli 50th Half-Century away record
Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli became the first player to complete 50 scores of 50 or more in away ODIs

  • He reached the milestone with a 35-ball fifty in India’s rain-hit opening ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland

  • Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in ODI chases, moving to 8,722

Virat Kohli became the first player in the world to complete a half-century of 50-plus scores in away ODIs on Wednesday, doing so in India's rain-hit opening ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. From No. 3, Kohli got to fifty in 35 deliveries.

The landmark left him with the most 50-plus scores in away ODIs.

He also went past another major benchmark in the chase. After starting the innings 54 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's total, Kohli moved beyond the former India batter's mark for the most runs in ODI chases.

Away ODI Milestone

The half-century was Kohli's 29th in away ODIs, taking his total to 50 scores of 50 or more in those matches. He has also hit 21 centuries in ODIs played at the home of the opposition.

That brings his combined count of away-ODI fifties and hundreds to 50. It underlines how often he has delivered in one-day cricket outside India.

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India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - Andrew Cornaga
India's Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Shubman Gill, left, during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 - (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Virat Kohli in action during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. - bcci/X

Kumar Sangakkara is next on the list. The former Sri Lanka batter had 45 scores of 50 or more across 149 ODIs at the home of the opposition.

Chase Record Broken

Another record soon fell. Kohli passed Tendulkar's mark for the most runs in ODI chases after completing his half-century in Auckland.

He had begun the match needing 54 runs to move beyond Tendulkar's 8,720 runs in chases. Kohli was on 51 off 38 balls when he hit a boundary to reach 55 and raise his chase tally to 8,722.

Rohit Sharma is next behind Kohli and Tendulkar in that list. The latest milestone adds another chase record to Kohli's already long one-day resume.

New Zealand Benchmark

One more mark was still within reach. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs, needed 75 runs in the ongoing match to move past Ricky Ponting's 1,971 runs and become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against New Zealand.

Ponting reached that mark across 51 ODIs against the Kiwis. He also led Australia to back-to-back ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

The match at Eden Park is Kohli's 37th ODI against New Zealand. It is also his first one-day international in New Zealand since 2020.

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