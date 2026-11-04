Abhijeet Sawant on winning Indian Idol

Recalling his return to the stage, Abhijeet said, “It feels very nostalgic. My journey started from this platform. So I was very excited to come back and remember that whole aura of the old days. It was something different to experience. Many people will think this is kind of a competition. But I’m beyond this situation right now. For me, it’s about collecting old memories and creating new ones. So this is kind of a fun roller-coaster ride for me.”