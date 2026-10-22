John Anderson, Iconic 'Swingin' Country Singer, Dies at 71

“John Anderson was a one-of-a-kind song stylist who proved that fresh innovations were best born from time-honored traditions," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "Whether he borrowed inspiration from Lefty Frizzell’s vocal bends or the Florida swamp land, he brought dynamic distinction and creative soul to a world that needed to hear his voice. In 1981, John famously gave life to Billy Joe Shaver’s lyric, ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’ll be a diamond someday.’ He was already a diamond then, and a diamond he always will be.”