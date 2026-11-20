A.

When I started out, there were not even three or four women artists in the field. I come from a very conservative society; there were so many dos and don’ts, especially for women, but I stood up. I faced them, convinced them. I had to, because without the acceptance of our society, I cannot do what I am doing right now.

It’s not like I have to go and ask for permission from every department, it’s just about the way I present myself in front of the public. I need to be very smart and diplomatic in different ways. It’s important for me to get support from my people because I am representing them.

It was in 2014 that I sang my first contemporary folk song. This was the turning point in my career. That was the theme song of the 8th Manipur International Polo Tournament. Lots of youngsters were inspired by that song, which my father composed. After I sang it, many people—youths, friends, even some family members—wanted to know more about folk music and many approached me to learn. I came to realise that we need to rejuvenate and contemporarise our music, but without compromising its originality. As folk artists, we should be open to collaborations, but at the same time, be mindful about the originality of our music.

It’s not an easy road but whenever I feel tired, I know my family is fully supportive of me. My students, the youngest is two-and-a-half years old, come to me for lessons every Saturday and Sunday. They’re my hope, they make me strong.