Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Addresses Fans After His Conviction, Reiterates 'Not Guilty'

Russell Brand has been given a 10-and-a-half-year conviction.
He has been convicted on several sexual assault charges.
His wife, Laura, has broken her silence on his conviction.
Laura Brand, wife of actor and comedian Russell Brand, has broken her silence for the first time since he was convicted of rape and sexual assault and handed a 10-year and six-month prison sentence. Appearing solo in the latest installment of their YouTube program, Sunday Service with the Brands, Laura addressed their audience directly, announcing that she intends to keep the broadcast running while her husband serves his sentence.
Laura Shares Russell's Note
While assuring subscribers that the show will go on, Laura acknowledged that its structure and presentation will naturally evolve without Russell by her side. Addressing the noticeable void on set, she talked about adjusting to her new reality while leaning heavily on her religious faith. “It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same. It will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person with me," she told viewers, emphasizing that both she and Russell remain steadfast in their trust in God, despite his conviction.
During the episode, Laura also delivered a written statement directly from Russell behind bars, in which the disgraced performer maintained his innocence and questioned the circumstances surrounding his incarceration. Introducing the note to their followers, she read: “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today. Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”
In the remainder of his prison correspondence, Russell briefly touched upon his life behind bars, noting that he has found the correctional officers and prison staff to be both compassionate and committed to their duties. He concluded his letter with an appeal to their online community, urging supporters to stand by Laura and their children during his absence.
Prior to the verdict, the couple had consistently filmed and uploaded Sunday Service with the Brands on a weekly basis, maintaining their regular schedule even as the legal proceedings unfolded. Throughout the high-profile trial, Laura fiercely defended her husband’s character from the witness stand. She described him to the court as “caring and kind,” praising him as an “amazing husband” and a “wonderful father.” Musing on their domestic life during her testimony, she added, “I feel very seen by him,” before stating: “We have a very honest, frank and clear relationship and marriage… our relationship has always been [about] honesty.”
Laura Gallacher and Russell Brand tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to three children.