Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Addresses Fans After His Conviction, Reiterates 'Not Guilty'

Laura Shares Russell's Note

While assuring subscribers that the show will go on, Laura acknowledged that its structure and presentation will naturally evolve without Russell by her side. Addressing the noticeable void on set, she talked about adjusting to her new reality while leaning heavily on her religious faith. “It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same. It will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person with me," she told viewers, emphasizing that both she and Russell remain steadfast in their trust in God, despite his conviction.