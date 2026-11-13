Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging – A Journey of Love looks back at her early years in India and the warmth she received from Amitabh Bachchan’s family. The Bachchans had been close to the Gandhis for years, with Amitabh and Rajiv sharing a friendship that began long before either became a public figure. However, Sonia’s account focuses largely on her personal bond with the family rather than the history of that friendship.