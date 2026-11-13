Sonia Gandhi Memoir: Amitabh Bachchan's Home Was Like A 'maayka' To The Politician

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging – A Journey of Love recalls how the Bachchan family welcomed her to India and supported her during her early years with Rajiv Gandhi

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Sonia Gandhi Memoir
Sonia Gandhi Memoir: Bachchan Home Was Her ‘Maayka’ Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Sonia Gandhi’s memoir recalls her early bond with the Bachchan family.

  • Teji Bachchan hosted Sonia’s wedding ceremonies and supported her through personal loss.

  • Amitabh Bachchan entered politics in 1984 at Rajiv Gandhi’s request.

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging – A Journey of Love looks back at her early years in India and the warmth she received from Amitabh Bachchan’s family. The Bachchans had been close to the Gandhis for years, with Amitabh and Rajiv sharing a friendship that began long before either became a public figure. However, Sonia’s account focuses largely on her personal bond with the family rather than the history of that friendship.

Teji Bachchan became a mother figure to Sonia Gandhi

When Sonia arrived in Delhi in January 1968 ahead of her marriage to Rajiv, she was welcomed at the Bachchan family home. Rajiv, his brother Sanjay and Amitabh had come to receive her at the airport. Teji Bachchan greeted her with a warm embrace, an experience Sonia recalled with affection.

“I felt at once relieved and reassured. She was to become a mother figure, ever ready to help, teach, and counsel me,” she wrote.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan also helped Sonia navigate life in India, occasionally teaching her Hindi. She remembered his advice: “You must know, Sonia beti, (child), that in this country it is not what you are that counts; it is what people think you to be.”

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Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi holds a copy of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'; Back cover of her book - Instagram@soniagandhi, Outlook
The image on the cover of Sonia Gandhi's memoir was taken by Rajiv Gandhi and the photograph on the back was shot by her grandson Raihan Vadra and his partner, Aviva Baig. - null
Copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', displayed at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson (CPP) and MP Sonia Gandhi, right, during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as she makes her debut on Instagram, in New Delhi. - File Photo: AICC

She later reflected on the significance of his words, writing, “But in later years I remembered Uncle Bachchan’s words. How right he’d been—a poet and a sensitive man, having himself experienced the fickleness of the public,”

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Amitabh Bachchan’s home became Sonia’s ‘maayka’

The Bachchan residence also hosted Sonia’s mehendi and phoolon-ka-gehena ceremonies before her wedding. She described the arrangement as being treated like the daughter of the house.

Teji continued to support Sonia through difficult times. After Sonia and Rajiv lost their first child, who was born prematurely, Teji gifted her a puppy named Reshma to help her cope with the loss.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajiv Gandhi’s friendship

Amitabh later entered politics at Rajiv’s request after Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. He said in a 1998 conversation with Simi Garewal, “The fact that Mr Rajiv Gandhi and his family and our family had been known to each other and shared a friendly relationship over several years prompted me to stand by a friend, and that was the sentiment.”

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Sonia’s memoir does not dwell on the later relationship between the two families. Amitabh, however, described Rajiv as his “best friend” in a 1999 conversation with Vir Sanghvi and called him a “noble, decent” man who was “most unsuited” to politics. Despite rumours of a rift, neither family has publicly discussed its cause.

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