Sonia Gandhi’s Autobiography Belonging: A Journey Of Love To Be Adapted Into Telugu Film, Says Jagga Reddy

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Jagga Reddy announced the Telugu film adaptation of Sonia Gandhi's book at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday

image Prefer on Google
Sonia Gandhi book to be made into a film
The image on the cover of Sonia Gandhi's memoir was taken by Rajiv Gandhi and the photograph on the back was shot by her grandson Raihan Vadra and his partner, Aviva Baig.
Summary of this article

  • Jagga Reddy announced the Telugu film adaptation at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday.

  • Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged ₹2 crore towards the production, giving the project an early fundraising boost.

  • Reddy said the film will trace Sonia Gandhi’s life, family history and political journey.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set for a Telugu film adaptation. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced the project on Thursday (November 12) at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, reported ANI.

Jagga Reddy announces Sonia Gandhi biopic

Reddy said the film would follow Sonia Gandhi’s life and political journey. Reddy also laid out plans for the project, including a committee, fundraising and a formal launch with senior Congress leaders.

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Production plan details

Reddy proposed a 50-member panel to begin the film work. He said Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad would be in charge of it.

He also asked party leaders to arrange money. “You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director,” Reddy said at the meeting.

He added that, once the groundwork was complete, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud would be invited to flag off filming. Julakanti Anjaneyulu, the constituency Congress convenor, said he would contribute ₹2 crore to the film.

Related Content
Copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', displayed at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
People browse and purchase copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson (CPP) and MP Sonia Gandhi, right, during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as she makes her debut on Instagram, in New Delhi. - File Photo: AICC
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson (CPP) and MP Sonia Gandhi, centre, during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as she makes her debut on Instagram, in New Delhi. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
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What will Sonia Gandhi's film cover?

Reddy said that copies of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography would be purchased and handed out to party workers. He said the idea was to help them better understand her life and experiences.

He said the film would present different stages of Sonia Gandhi’s life, from her role as Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law and Rajiv Gandhi’s wife to her role as the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He added that it would also cover the family tragedies after the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the difficulties Sonia faced afterwards and how she raised Rahul and Priyanka.

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