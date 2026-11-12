He said the film would present different stages of Sonia Gandhi’s life, from her role as Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law and Rajiv Gandhi’s wife to her role as the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He added that it would also cover the family tragedies after the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the difficulties Sonia faced afterwards and how she raised Rahul and Priyanka.