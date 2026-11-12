Jagga Reddy announced the Telugu film adaptation at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday.
Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged ₹2 crore towards the production, giving the project an early fundraising boost.
Reddy said the film will trace Sonia Gandhi’s life, family history and political journey.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set for a Telugu film adaptation. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced the project on Thursday (November 12) at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, reported ANI.
Jagga Reddy announces Sonia Gandhi biopic
Reddy said the film would follow Sonia Gandhi’s life and political journey. Reddy also laid out plans for the project, including a committee, fundraising and a formal launch with senior Congress leaders.
Production plan details
Reddy proposed a 50-member panel to begin the film work. He said Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad would be in charge of it.
He also asked party leaders to arrange money. “You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director,” Reddy said at the meeting.
He added that, once the groundwork was complete, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud would be invited to flag off filming. Julakanti Anjaneyulu, the constituency Congress convenor, said he would contribute ₹2 crore to the film.
What will Sonia Gandhi's film cover?
Reddy said that copies of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography would be purchased and handed out to party workers. He said the idea was to help them better understand her life and experiences.
He said the film would present different stages of Sonia Gandhi’s life, from her role as Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law and Rajiv Gandhi’s wife to her role as the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He added that it would also cover the family tragedies after the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the difficulties Sonia faced afterwards and how she raised Rahul and Priyanka.