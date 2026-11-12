Mumbai Indians Winner Of Trade Deal? Former Cricketer Decodes Blockbuster IPL Move Of Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh

But Pathan also warned that Punjab lose more than just a frontline quick. “But what it does is, with Arshdeep Singh going away, it makes their bowling weaker. Look, I really think Yuzi is not at his peak… He is one of the legendary bowlers in the IPL, but his performance, his economy, his numbers are going down. So if one more bowler goes away from you and then, you know, you see who the other Indian bowler is who will do the job that Arshdeep Singh used to do? They’ll be missing him big time,” he said.