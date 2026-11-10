Not Australia, Not India! Zimbabwe Become First Team To Achieve Historic Test Feat

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Zimbabwe create Test history against Afghanistan by scoring 500-plus runs in both innings, with Craig Ervine's unbeaten double century headlining a remarkable batting performance in Sharjah

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Zimbabwe Become First Team To Achieve Historic Test Feat
Zimbabwe Become First Team To Achieve Historic Test Feat Photo: X/ZimCricketv
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe became the first team in Test history to score 500-plus runs in both innings of a match

  • Craig Ervine smashed an unbeaten 206, becoming the third-oldest player to score a Test double century

  • Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Zadran scored centuries

Zimbabwe scripted a historic chapter in Test cricket after becoming the first team in the 149-year history of the longest format to score more than 500 runs in both innings of a match. The remarkable achievement came during their opening Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which ended in a draw on November 9.

Zimbabwe registered 504 runs in their first innings before producing another commanding batting performance in the second, finishing at 523/5. Despite Afghanistan gaining a slender 10-run first-innings lead after scoring 514, the visitors ensured that the match would go down in the record books.

Craig Ervine Leads Zimbabwe's Historic Batting Show

Captain Craig Ervine was at the centre of Zimbabwe's remarkable second-innings performance. The 41-year-old produced a magnificent unbeaten 206 off 279 deliveries, featuring 23 boundaries and two sixes. In the process, he became the third-oldest batter in Test history to score a double century.

Only South Africa's Eric Rowan and England legend Jack Hobbs achieved the milestone at an older age.

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Ervine received excellent support from Wessly Madhevere, who registered his maiden Test century. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 208-run partnership for the sixth wicket, the highest for Zimbabwe in that position in Test cricket.

Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett Shine in First Innings

Zimbabwe's first-innings total of 504 was built around impressive centuries from Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett. Taylor scored 131 off 168 deliveries, while Bennett contributed 128 runs from 206 balls.

Afghanistan responded with 514, with Rahmat Shah leading the charge through a brilliant 173. Sediqullah Atal (105) and debutant Rahmanullah Zadran (113) also registered centuries.

The five-day contest eventually ended in a draw, leaving the two-match series evenly poised. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will return to Sharjah for the second Test, scheduled from November 13 to 17.

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