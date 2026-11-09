Former Indian Skipper Named Mumbai Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Shardul Thakur Returns

"It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home," Suryakumar said about his appointment as captain.