Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 Live Streaming: Preview, Full Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 live streaming details, preview, full fixtures, date, time and venue. Find out where to watch Round 3 live in India

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Ranji Trophy. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Summary of this article

  • The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 matches will start on October 26

  • Heading into Round 3, Group D's Mumbai and Group A's Baroda sit atop their respective points tables with 14 points each

  • Several India Test regulars have already departed for New Zealand

With several Indian stars having already departed for New Zealand for the upcoming two-Test series and unofficial multi-day matches, the stage is set for domestic regulars to step up and make their mark in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 matches.

Heading into Round 3, Group D's Mumbai and Group A's Baroda sit atop their respective points tables with 14 points each, following back-to-back innings victories. Meanwhile, Bengal and Hyderabad lead the standings in Group C and Group B, respectively.

The upcoming round features several blockbuster clashes, with Ranji heavyweights Delhi taking on Jharkhand, Vidarbha facing Goa, Tamil Nadu locking horns with Railways, and Mumbai going up against Haryana. In another key fixture, Baroda will face defending champions Jammu & Kashmir.

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All You Need To Know About Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 Fixtures

When and where will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 matches take place?

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will be played across India in many different stadiums, starting from Monday, Oct 2, 2026.

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What time will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will begin at 9:30 AM, except for the Jharkhand vs Delhi and Odisha vs Services matches, which will start at 9:00 am.

What Is The Fixture Of The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match online in India?

MatchGroupVenueStart Time
Odisha vs ServicesElite Group CBhubaneswar, KIIT StadiumOct 26, 9:00 AM
Jharkhand vs DelhiElite Group CRanchi, JSCA International Stadium ComplexOct 26, 9:00 AM
Vidarbha vs GoaElite Group ANagpur, Vidarbha Cricket Association StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Chandigarh vs Himachal PradeshElite Group DChandigarh, Sector 16 StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Tamil Nadu vs RailwaysElite Group DChennai, MA Chidambaram StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Uttarakhand vs RajasthanElite Group DDehradun, Abhimanyu Cricket AcademyOct 26, 9:30 AM
Mumbai vs HaryanaElite Group DMumbai, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKCOct 26, 9:30 AM
Baroda vs Jammu and KashmirElite Group AVadodara, Reliance StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Kerala vs BengalElite Group CThiruvananthapuram, KCA Cricket Ground, MangalapuramOct 26, 9:30 AM
Maharashtra vs GujaratElite Group CPune, Maharashtra Cricket Association StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Madhya Pradesh vs BiharElite Group AIndore, Holkar StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Chhattisgarh vs AndhraElite Group BRaipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International StadiumOct 26, 9:30 AM
Saurashtra vs AssamElite Group BRajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, KhandheriOct 26, 9:30 AM
Karnataka vs TripuraElite Group BMysore, Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar GroundOct 26, 9:30 AM
Hyderabad vs PunjabElite Group BHyderabad, Gymkhana GroundOct 26, 9:30 AM
Puducherry vs Uttar PradeshElite Group APuducherry, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem GroundOct 26, 9:30 AM

Which TV channels will telecast the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match in India?

A select few matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How can fans watch the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match online in India?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match on the JioHotstar app.

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