Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 Live Streaming: Preview, Full Fixtures, When And Where To Watch

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 matches will start on October 26
Heading into Round 3, Group D's Mumbai and Group A's Baroda sit atop their respective points tables with 14 points each
Several India Test regulars have already departed for New Zealand
With several Indian stars having already departed for New Zealand for the upcoming two-Test series and unofficial multi-day matches, the stage is set for domestic regulars to step up and make their mark in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 3 matches.
Heading into Round 3, Group D's Mumbai and Group A's Baroda sit atop their respective points tables with 14 points each, following back-to-back innings victories. Meanwhile, Bengal and Hyderabad lead the standings in Group C and Group B, respectively.
The upcoming round features several blockbuster clashes, with Ranji heavyweights Delhi taking on Jharkhand, Vidarbha facing Goa, Tamil Nadu locking horns with Railways, and Mumbai going up against Haryana. In another key fixture, Baroda will face defending champions Jammu & Kashmir.
All You Need To Know About Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 Fixtures
When and where will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 matches take place?
The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will be played across India in many different stadiums, starting from Monday, Oct 2, 2026.
What time will the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match begin?
The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 2 matches will begin at 9:30 AM, except for the Jharkhand vs Delhi and Odisha vs Services matches, which will start at 9:00 am.
What Is The Fixture Of The Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match online in India?
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Start Time
|Odisha vs Services
|Elite Group C
|Bhubaneswar, KIIT Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:00 AM
|Jharkhand vs Delhi
|Elite Group C
|Ranchi, JSCA International Stadium Complex
|Oct 26, 9:00 AM
|Vidarbha vs Goa
|Elite Group A
|Nagpur, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh
|Elite Group D
|Chandigarh, Sector 16 Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Tamil Nadu vs Railways
|Elite Group D
|Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan
|Elite Group D
|Dehradun, Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Mumbai vs Haryana
|Elite Group D
|Mumbai, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir
|Elite Group A
|Vadodara, Reliance Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Kerala vs Bengal
|Elite Group C
|Thiruvananthapuram, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Maharashtra vs Gujarat
|Elite Group C
|Pune, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar
|Elite Group A
|Indore, Holkar Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Chhattisgarh vs Andhra
|Elite Group B
|Raipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Saurashtra vs Assam
|Elite Group B
|Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Karnataka vs Tripura
|Elite Group B
|Mysore, Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Hyderabad vs Punjab
|Elite Group B
|Hyderabad, Gymkhana Ground
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
|Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh
|Elite Group A
|Puducherry, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground
|Oct 26, 9:30 AM
Which TV channels will telecast the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match in India?
A select few matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network.
How can fans watch the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match online in India?
Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, Round 3 match on the JioHotstar app.