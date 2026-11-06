According to The New York Times, Israeli intelligence officials told their American counterparts that Iran was advancing technology that could allow it to attach chemical weapons to missiles. They also raised the possibility of Tehran smuggling chemical agents or weapons into Israel and other countries. Israel shared parts of its assessment with Gulf countries, but some regional governments questioned the evidence behind the claims. In Washington, the main disagreement centres on whether Iran's leadership would actually authorise the use of such weapons, particularly if it is not attacked again.