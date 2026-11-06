India-born Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass to become Los Angeles' first South Asian mayor.
Raman's campaign focused on homelessness, affordable housing, public services and policing.
She has pledged to halve the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by the 2028 Olympics.
India-born democratic socialist Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, becoming the first South Asian mayor of the second-largest city in the United States. Raman's victory follows a campaign focused on homelessness, housing affordability and deteriorating public services.
The Associated Press projected Raman as the winner on Thursday, November 5, two days after voting, following Bass' concession. The latest available figures on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's results portal, as of 4:34 pm on November 5, showed Raman with 460,772 votes (52.7%), against Bass' 413,519 (47.3%). The figures were unofficial, with vote counting still under way. Bass became the first Los Angeles mayor in two decades to lose a re-election bid.
Raman entered the race after initially endorsing Bass, announcing her candidacy just hours before the filing deadline and arguing that the city had reached a "breaking point". Her campaign drew support from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), while Bass was backed by prominent Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice-President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
From India To Los Angeles: Nithya Raman's Political Journey
Born in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1981, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six. She studied social studies at Harvard University and later earned a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Before entering electoral politics, Raman worked on urban development and housing rights. In India, she worked with NGOs supporting slum dwellers in Delhi and participated in movements against their eviction ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
She later founded Transparent Chennai, a civic data initiative that mapped public toilets, documented bus routes and highlighted gaps in basic services in underserved neighbourhoods. Raman moved back to Los Angeles in 2013 and co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition in 2017, working with people experiencing homelessness, according to The Indian Express.
She entered electoral politics in 2020, defeating incumbent David Ryu to represent the city's Fourth Council District. She became the first South Asian person and the first Asian-American woman elected to the Los Angeles City Council, and retained her seat in 2024.
Raman's record on the City Council has centred on tenant rights and housing protections. In a September interview with the Los Angeles Times, she identified tenant protections as her biggest accomplishment, citing universal Just Cause eviction protections and increased relocation assistance for renters. The city also required landlords to report eviction notices, allowing council offices to contact affected tenants and inform them about available assistance.
Defeating Karen Bass: Homelessness, Housing And The 2028 Olympics
Bass' first term was badly affected by the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires, which together killed 31 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures. The Palisades Fire broke out while Bass was overseas, and her administration faced scrutiny over emergency preparedness and its handling of the disaster. Persistent concerns over homelessness and public services also weakened her position.
The Associated Press reported that Raman campaigned on improving basic services, including repairing pothole-ridden streets, damaged pavements and broken streetlights. On homelessness, she proposed expanding medical outreach teams to build trust with people living in encampments and help them move indoors. She also wants to provide more housing for people experiencing homelessness who are currently staying in hotels rented by the city.
She has pledged to reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least half by the time Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympic Games. Raman has also pledged to replace Police Chief Jim McDonnell, criticising the department's response to federal immigration raids and arguing that it has lost the trust of immigrant communities. Bass, who appointed McDonnell in 2024, has defended his leadership.
In her election-night speech, Raman criticised the city's existing approach to governance, saying: "For too long our broken and unjust status quo has convinced Angelenos that this is the best that we can do."
In her victory statement, Raman promised to "build housing that people can afford" and improve parks, public transport and city services. She also pledged to restore residents' confidence in the local administration.
Bass conceded on Thursday, saying: "The people of Los Angeles have spoken." She congratulated Raman and committed to ensuring a smooth transition.
Raman will take office on December 14, with the 2028 Olympics looming as a major test of her administration. Her pledge to halve the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by the time of the Games will be among the most closely watched commitments, alongside her plans to improve public services and change the city's approach to policing.