The Associated Press projected Raman as the winner on Thursday, November 5, two days after voting, following Bass' concession. The latest available figures on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's results portal, as of 4:34 pm on November 5, showed Raman with 460,772 votes (52.7%), against Bass' 413,519 (47.3%). The figures were unofficial, with vote counting still under way. Bass became the first Los Angeles mayor in two decades to lose a re-election bid.