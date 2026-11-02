Dilwali Diwali and Black Doves season 2 arrive on Netflix this week.
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar face off in Haiwaan on SonyLIV.
Ramayana and Wild Horse Nine arrive in theatres this week.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a mix of family drama, crime, political intrigue and international stories. Mihir Ahuja returns with Dilwali Diwali, while Keira Knightley is back as an assassin balancing her dangerous profession with a life in politics in Black Doves season 2. There is also a Korean drama to look out for, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s thriller Haiwaan.
The theatrical line-up has two notable releases of its own. Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana finally reaches cinemas, while Martin McDonagh returns with Wild Horse Nine, starring Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich. Here are eight releases worth adding to your watchlist between November 2 and 8.
New OTT releases this week:
1. Bass X Machina
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 3
If adult animation and the Wild West are your kind of combination, Bass X Machina could be an interesting pick. Created by LeSean Thomas, this animated steampunk series is set in a lawless frontier where supernatural threats and rogue technology make survival difficult. Brian Tyree Henry, Tati Gabrielle and Janelle Monáe lead the voice cast. At the centre of the story is an ageing gunslinger who takes it upon himself to protect his family and maintain order in a violent world.
2. The Greatest
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 4
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali gets the biographical treatment in this series on Prime Video. The Greatest looks beyond his achievements in the ring to explore his political activism, religious conversion and decision to stand by his beliefs even when it came at a professional cost. The series also places his journey against the social and political changes of the 1960s and 1970s, offering a look at the man behind the sporting icon.
3. Dilwali Diwali
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 5
Diwali celebrations rarely go exactly as planned in family dramas, and Dilwali Diwali puts that familiar chaos at the centre of its story. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the Netflix film follows a young man played by Mihir Ahuja who returns home for the festival. His arrival brings generational differences and unresolved family tensions to the surface. Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli also feature in the cast, as the extended family tries to get through a festive gathering without letting old disagreements take over.
4. Black Doves season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 5
Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for another round of espionage, secrets and dangerous assignments in Black Doves. Helen Webb is still trying to keep her work for a covert organisation hidden from her husband, whose political career is now gaining momentum. With him preparing to become Prime Minister, her double life becomes increasingly difficult to manage. The second season continues the British spy thriller's mix of political intrigue and personal complications.
5. Haiwaan
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release date: November 6
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar share the screen in Priyadarshan’s thriller Haiwaan, a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. Saif plays a visually impaired caretaker who discovers a dead body and becomes a suspect in the murder investigation. He must use his heightened senses to identify the real killer, played by Akshay, before the case closes in on him. The premise puts the two actors on opposite sides of a tense chase.
6. Possible Love
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 6
South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong returns with Possible Love, his first feature in eight years. The drama follows two married couples whose lives intersect through a film project. One couple includes a laid-off worker and his wife, while the other is made up of a documentary filmmaker and her husband. Their interactions bring out differences in their outlooks, relationships and personal desires. For viewers looking for a Korean drama that focuses on complicated relationships rather than spectacle, this is one to watch.
Theatrical releases this week:
7. Ramayana: Part One
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 5
One of the biggest Indian theatrical releases of the week is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The story follows Rama's journey from his marriage to Sita and the events that lead to his 14-year exile with her and Lakshmana, played by Ravi Dubey. The narrative then moves towards Ravana’s abduction of Sita and the conflict that sets up the epic battle between the two.
The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film features a score by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation.
8. Wild Horse Nine
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 6
Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine takes viewers to the period just before the 1973 Chilean coup. The film follows CIA agents Chris and Lee, played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who are sent from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ, played by Steve Buscemi. Away from the political tensions of the mainland, the two agents are forced to confront their difficult pasts and the complications of their assignment. Chris also forms an unexpected bond with two rebellious students, putting their stay on the island at risk.
The film features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Waits, Parker Posey, Ailín Salas and Mariana di Girolamo. McDonagh’s latest brings together political history, strained relationships and an unusual setting for a story about two agents caught between their past and present.