Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine takes viewers to the period just before the 1973 Chilean coup. The film follows CIA agents Chris and Lee, played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who are sent from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ, played by Steve Buscemi. Away from the political tensions of the mainland, the two agents are forced to confront their difficult pasts and the complications of their assignment. Chris also forms an unexpected bond with two rebellious students, putting their stay on the island at risk.