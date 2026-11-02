Scam 2010 First Look : Hansal Mehta Tackles Subrata Roy's Rise And Fall With Siddharth Bodke

Siddharth Bodke leads Hansal Mehta's SonyLiv show, Scam 2010.
Scam 2010 tails the rise and turbulence of Subrata Roy and his Sahara Group.
The show drops on Sony LIV in January 2027.
Sony LIV has dropped the initial teaser for Scam 2010, the next entry in the acclaimed franchise from Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios. Helmed once again by Hansal Mehta, who launched the streaming phenomenon with Scam 1992, the show turns its lens on Subrata Roy, played by Siddharth Bodke. The newly released preview walks viewers through key years leading up to the new saga, invoking classic catchphrases from Harshad Mehta (Pratik Gandhi) and Ashwin Mehta (Hemant Kher) before setting the stage for 2010.
The first look was accompanied with the caption, “Pranaam. SCAM is back! And this time, it’s more than just about the money. SCAM 2010. Streaming this January on Sony LIV. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment. Directed by Hansal Mehta.”
Siddharth Bodke stars in Scam 2010, a show chronicling the rise and turmoil of Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy, adapted from Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s investigative book Sahara: The Untold Story.
Siddharth Bodke Opens Up On Scam 2010
He said in a statement, “Playing lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did. I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created.”
Earlier, Mehta had called Scam 2010 a story about "ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief — and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility."
Scam 2010 drops in January 2027.