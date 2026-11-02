Scam 2010 First Look : Hansal Mehta Tackles Subrata Roy's Rise And Fall With Siddharth Bodke

Siddharth Bodke Opens Up On Scam 2010

He said in a statement, “Playing lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did. I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created.”