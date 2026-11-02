Fans believe Suhana Khan appears briefly near a burning house in King.
Tu Mil Jaaye features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together.
Siddharth Anand directs the film, also featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.
A brief shot in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's new song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from King has sparked speculation about Suhana Khan's appearance in the upcoming film. Fans believe they may have spotted the actor in a blink-and-miss moment, although the girl's face is not visible in the clip.
The romantic track features Shah Rukh and Deepika across several colourful sequences. However, viewers have been paying particular attention to a moment around the two-minute mark, which appears during an action montage. It shows a girl looking towards a house engulfed in flames.
Fans spot mystery girl in Tu Mil Jaaye
The unidentified figure has led viewers to wonder whether this could be Suhana's first official look from King. One fan asked, "Suhana Khan?" Another wrote, "I guess this is Suhana Khan from the new song of King."
A third viewer wondered, "Is Suhana Khan Holding Head of Something.!!???" Theories about the scene have also begun circulating online. One fan speculated, "Suhana is holding Deepika's head Deepika is playing mother of Suhana.
I think Deepika will be killed by the the enemy gang of King and they will chase Suhana also to kill her. Now King has to save Suhana and take his revenge."
Another viewer suggested a possible family tragedy, writing, "Yeah Suhana's whole family will be killed including her mom Rani by the same mafia which killed Deepika.
SRk-Suhana uniting to take down the common enemy"
Suhana Khan's possible role fuels King theories
Some fans also questioned whether the mystery character would survive the events shown in the song. One comment read, "Does Suhana khan's character die here, or she meet Rani's character and eventually become the main lead? Whatever the situation, one thing is certain: the father-daughter emotions in King are going to be absolute MAYHEM."
King marks Suhana's expected first on-screen collaboration with her father. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi. Shah Rukh and Deepika reunite for the project, adding another chapter to their on-screen collaborations.
For now, neither the filmmakers nor the actors have confirmed whether the girl in the song is Suhana. The brief glimpse has nevertheless given fans another reason to look for clues about the film's story.