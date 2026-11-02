Nine people were killed after a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed and burst into flames in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Around 600 residents needed temporary shelter after the crash blocked the entrance to a mobile home park.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, with the pilot having reported icing and turbulence before declaring an emergency.
Nine people were killed after a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed near West Palm Beach in Florida on Sunday afternoon, bursting into flames and leaving a large debris field, officials said.
The crash is the second deadliest aviation accident in the United States this year, according to National Transportation Safety Board records. Officials have not identified those aboard the aircraft or confirmed how many were passengers and crew members. No deaths have been reported on the ground.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the incident, saying, “It looked like a missile going down.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the deaths and called the crash a “horrific tragedy”.
CNN reported that around 600 residents needed temporary shelter after the crash blocked the entrance to a mobile home park. They were being directed to two shelters in the county.
According to CNN, the aircraft was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Bahamas. Investigators are expected to examine air traffic control recordings and available flight data to establish what led to the crash. NTSB investigators were scheduled to reach the site on Sunday and Monday, with a news conference planned for Monday.