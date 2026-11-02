Staff Resignations Follow Stevens' Decision

The endorsement prompted criticism from Democratic leaders and members of Stevens' congressional team. Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, resigned following the announcement. Reuters also reported that several other members of her congressional team had resigned, citing reports by CNN and The Hill. In a statement, German said he and other members of the team were “shocked and heartbroken” by Stevens' decision. The departures added to the political fallout, raising questions about the extent of support for her endorsement within her own team.