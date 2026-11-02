Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers just two days before Michigan's Senate election.
Her decision followed a public dispute with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed over Israel and an independent campaign advertisement.
The endorsement triggered staff resignations and criticism from Democratic leaders ahead of the US midterm elections.
US Representative Haley Stevens, a Democrat who lost Michigan's Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday, two days before the election, deepening divisions within her party in a race that could determine control of the Senate.
The decision followed a breakdown in relations between Stevens and El-Sayed over Israel and an independent campaign advertisement. A planned joint appearance involving the two Democrats was cancelled, while Stevens' chief of staff resigned after her endorsement. The fallout has given Republicans an opportunity to question Democratic unity as they seek to win the seat being vacated by Senator Gary Peters.
Stevens Endorses Rogers After Fallout With El-Sayed
Stevens announced her endorsement on Sunday after appearing alongside Rogers at a church service in Detroit. The endorsement reversed her earlier commitment to support El-Sayed after losing the Democratic primary.
In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said: "Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away." She added that this was why she was endorsing Rogers. Stevens also defended her decision, saying, "I'm not turning my back on Democrats. It is this one vote."
The Associated Press reported that Stevens had been expected to join El-Sayed and Democratic Representative James E Clyburn at a Detroit church in an appearance intended to demonstrate party unity. The proposed event was intended to bring together Democrats ahead of the November 3 election and demonstrate that the party could move beyond its primary contest.
However, the proposed appearance did not go ahead after the disagreement escalated. Representative Debbie Dingell, who had helped organise the event, said she was the one who cancelled it because it had become too distracting. "I'm the one who pulled it, because it had become way too distracting."
Stevens had demanded that El-Sayed condemn the advertisement, which linked American support for Israel to rising grocery prices.
El-Sayed said the advertisement was not produced by his campaign and stated, "I do not agree with the contents of that ad." The disagreement further strained relations between the two Democrats, who had not appeared together publicly since a unity breakfast following the primary.
Stevens subsequently attended the church service with Rogers, while El-Sayed appeared separately with Clyburn and other Democratic leaders.
Israel Dispute Adds To Campaign Tensions
The disagreement reflects wider divisions within Michigan's Democratic Party over Israel and the war in Gaza. Stevens has been a strong supporter of Israel, while El-Sayed has been critical of its military campaign in Gaza. Their differing positions became a source of friction during the Democratic primary and continued to affect their relationship after the contest.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Stevens had also criticised El-Sayed's appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker, whose remarks had drawn criticism from sections of the Jewish community.
The dispute over the advertisement became another point of contention in an already strained relationship. Stevens argued that the messaging unfairly placed responsibility for the economic difficulties facing American households on Israel. El-Sayed, meanwhile, maintained that he should not be held responsible for material produced independently of his campaign.
Stevens said: "Abdul promises to get money out of politics. He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford."
El-Sayed rejected responsibility for the advertisement, maintaining that it was independently produced and that he disagreed with its contents.
The dispute has also unfolded amid Trump's attacks on El-Sayed's Muslim identity. At a campaign rally, the president called him a "jihadist", an accusation the Democratic candidate has rejected.
Staff Resignations Follow Stevens' Decision
The endorsement prompted criticism from Democratic leaders and members of Stevens' congressional team. Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, resigned following the announcement. Reuters also reported that several other members of her congressional team had resigned, citing reports by CNN and The Hill. In a statement, German said he and other members of the team were “shocked and heartbroken” by Stevens' decision. The departures added to the political fallout, raising questions about the extent of support for her endorsement within her own team.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also criticised Stevens, describing her decision as a "despicable betrayal", according to the Associated Press.
Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel also criticised Stevens, saying her endorsement “shows that she has abandoned everything she claims to care about”.
The dispute also threatened efforts to bring together different sections of the Democratic electorate, including Black and Jewish voters whose support could prove important in Detroit and surrounding areas.
Michigan Contest Carries National Senate Stakes
The fallout comes as both parties focus on Michigan's Senate contest, which could have implications for the balance of power in Washington. Peters' retirement has left an open seat that Republicans are seeking to win.
El-Sayed, a former Michigan public health official, is facing Rogers, a former Republican congressman who has received Trump's backing. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, while Democrats are seeking gains in the midterms to increase their influence over the legislative agenda and congressional oversight of the administration.
Reuters cited a RealClearPolling estimate that placed El-Sayed nearly four percentage points ahead of Rogers. Rogers has gained a prominent endorsement from within the opposing party, although its effect on the final vote remains uncertain.
With Election Day approaching on November 3, Stevens' endorsement has given Rogers a political opening in the final stretch of the campaign. Whether it affects Democratic turnout or changes the contest's trajectory remains uncertain.