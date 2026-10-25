US Midterm Elections: Trump To Rally In Michigan For Mike Rogers

Trump and Obama campaign for rival candidates in Michigan.
The Senate race could influence control of Congress.
Trade tensions, Iran and living costs dominate the campaign.
US President Donald Trump will address a rally for the Republican candidate on Sunday in Port Huron, Michigan, after former President Barack Obama addressed the rally in support of the Democratic candidate.
Michigan is among the states with the most closely contested US Senate races. The open-seat contest between former Republican Representative Mike Rogers and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed could play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate, Reuters reported.
Trump has called El-Sayed a “jihadist”, a remark Democrats have condemned as an attack on his religion. If elected, El-Sayed would become the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.
El-Sayed, a former public health official, is running against Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman endorsed by Trump, in the November 3 election to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.
Trump’s rally in Port Huron will also draw attention to the ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada. The area was a stronghold for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, when he won more than 66% of the vote.
The tariff dispute has hit the US auto industry, which is centred in Detroit, prompting Republican candidate Mike Rogers to distance himself from Trump’s trade policies.
Democrats need to gain four seats in both the US Senate and House of Representatives to overturn the Republicans’ narrow majorities. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate and a 218-214 edge in the House, Reuters reported.
Earlier, former US President Barack Obama criticised Donald Trump’s handling of Iran and the rising cost of living while campaigning for Democratic candidate El-Sayed.
Obama said Iran had gained considerable leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supplies. “Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil goes through to get to the world,” he said.
El-Sayed’s campaign has drawn attention beyond Michigan, with Republicans presenting him as an example of what they describe as the Democratic Party’s shift towards more radical positions.
Progressive Democrats, meanwhile, see his run as a chance to show their influence in a key swing state, potentially affecting the party’s direction ahead of the 2028 presidential primary, according to AP.