Trump's Approval Stays Near Career Low At 32% After Midterm Losses

Trump's approval rating remains near its lowest political level.
Rising living costs weigh on his popularity among Americans.
Immigration remains an area of stronger support among Republicans.
US President Donald Trump continued to face low approval ratings, with rising living costs emerging as a key source of public discontent and a major issue behind the Republican Party's losses in last week's midterm elections.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found that 32% of Americans approved of Trump's performance as president. The figure was unchanged from two earlier polls conducted between late October and early November. It was slightly above the 31% approval rating recorded in mid-October, which was the lowest of his political career
The economy appears to be a bigger problem for Trump than immigration. Only 25% of Americans approved of his handling of the economy, while his rating on immigration stood at 38%, according to the poll.
His performance on the cost of living received an even lower rating, with just 21% of respondents approving of his approach.
The rising cost of fuel has added to the pressure on American households. The war against Iran, launched by Trump in February, has pushed fuel prices higher and added to the financial strain on families. His low ratings on the cost of living have also affected Republican candidates.
Support In Favour Of Trump’s Immigration Policies
Support for Trump's immigration policies remains stronger among his own party's voters. About 81% of Republicans backed his approach to immigration, compared with only 50% who approved of his handling of living costs.
Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has stepped up deportations. Last week, he promoted Stephen Miller, a key figure behind the deportation drive, to the post of White House chief of staff.
The poll comes after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress.
Democrats recorded their biggest House victory since at least 2008 and flipped Senate seats in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas. Some races were still undecided when the poll was reported.
The Reuters/Ipsos survey was conducted online across the US from November 6 to 9. It included 1,705 adults and had a margin of error of about two percentage points.