Donald Trump said US forces remained “locked and loaded” to resume military action against Iran if necessary, although he suggested further strikes were not currently required.
Trump said regional leaders, including those from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, preferred maintaining the existing military position, including the US naval blockade.
Iran's Mohsen Rezaei rejected Washington's account of diplomatic progress, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations were not close to a breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that Washington remains prepared to resume military action if circumstances change, while insisting that further strikes against Tehran do not appear necessary at present. His remarks came amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and growing uncertainty over the prospects of a negotiated settlement.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, November 9, Trump said American forces were “locked and loaded” but suggested that the conflict could be nearing an end. “At this point ... taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing. But we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes,” he said.
Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, presenting the issue as a non-negotiable condition for Washington. He said the US was maintaining the current military position partly at the request of neighbouring countries, which he claimed preferred avoiding another escalation.
The comments followed a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been involved in diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer to an agreement. Trump said there was momentum towards ending the conflict and predicted that it would conclude “fairly soon”.
Trump Signals Readiness To Resume Strikes, But Says Escalation Is Unlikely
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US would maintain its military position for the time being, citing discussions with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. He said these countries preferred the existing situation, including the US naval blockade against Iran.
Trump added that any change in the situation could prompt Washington to act, but described a renewed offensive as unlikely at present. He also maintained that Israel and other countries in the Middle East were protected against what he called Iranian threats.
The remarks followed weeks of uncertainty over whether Washington would resume large-scale attacks after the US midterm elections. Trump had previously threatened further strikes if Tehran failed to agree to a deal, while also expressing a preference for a diplomatic resolution.
Iran Rejects Claims Of Imminent Breakthrough As Talks Continue
Despite Trump's optimism, the prospects of an agreement remain uncertain. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that negotiations were not on the verge of a breakthrough, describing Iran's demands as unacceptable.
Iranian officials have also pushed back against Washington's account of the negotiations. Iran's security council chief Mohsen Rezaei urged the US to stop spreading what he called “fake news about imaginary talks” and said Washington should accept Tehran's conditions for ending the conflict.
The diplomatic efforts are being led partly through regional intermediaries, with Qatar playing a prominent role. The conflict has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies, adding to pressure for a settlement.