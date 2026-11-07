The US State Department is offering up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment and personnel.
Qatar is mediating between Washington and Tehran as Iran seeks sanctions relief and other concessions before nuclear negotiations.
Trump says the US is doing “very well” with Iran, but disputes over the nuclear programme and Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.
The United States has offered up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear programme as President Donald Trump says Washington is doing “very well” in its contacts with Tehran and Qatar’s prime minister urges both sides to reach an agreement. The diplomatic efforts are unfolding alongside fresh US strikes on Iranian air defences and disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities.
The developments highlight the gap between Trump's optimism and the conditions Tehran says must be met before negotiations can proceed. Qatar is mediating between Washington and Tehran, which have exchanged proposals but have not confirmed the resumption of direct negotiations. Iran wants US concessions before discussing its nuclear programme, while Washington continues to seek assurances over Tehran's nuclear activities. The diplomatic efforts are also unfolding alongside fresh US military action against Iranian air defences.
US Offers Up To $20 Million For Iran Nuclear Information
The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme is offering up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear programme, with possible relocation for those who provide information. The offer covers facilities, equipment and associated personnel, including scientists.
US Central Command publicised the offer, while the Rewards for Justice website set out its terms. The announcement comes despite Trump’s repeated claims that US strikes destroyed or severely damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities. The offer indicates that Washington is continuing to seek information about the country’s remaining nuclear infrastructure and expertise.
The Rewards for Justice website also cites the International Atomic Energy Agency's concerns over its loss of continuity of knowledge about Iran's nuclear programme, including the production and inventory of centrifuges. The IAEA's estimate, based on information available up to June 13, 2025, put Iran's stockpile at 440.9 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity. However, this is not a verified estimate of its current stockpile, given the difficulties inspectors have faced in accessing nuclear sites. Iran maintains that its programme is peaceful, while Washington continues to demand assurances over enrichment and international inspections.
Qatar Urges US And Iran To Reach A Deal
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has urged Washington and Tehran not to wait for ideal conditions before pursuing an agreement. “We will never have a perfect peace deal, but you can’t wait for that perfect moment,” he said in an interview at Oxford University, according to Bloomberg, whose reporting was cited by Al Jazeera.
Qatar has carried proposals between the sides. The Associated Press reported that Iran was reviewing proposals presented by Qatari mediators, but was not ready to enter nuclear negotiations until Washington addressed conditions Tehran wants included in a ceasefire arrangement. These include lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, easing sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, compensation for war damage and an end to hostilities across the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.
AP also reported on a proposed two-day arrangement intended to create conditions for wider negotiations. Under the proposal, Washington would lift its blockade of Iranian ports and release some frozen Iranian funds, while Iran would allow IAEA inspectors access to nuclear sites hit by US and Israeli strikes. On the second day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a modified navigation arrangement previously reached with Oman. Washington had not approved that arrangement, while the broader proposal remained under discussion. Subsequent negotiations would address Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile and other aspects of its nuclear programme.
Trump Says US Is Doing ‘Very Well’ With Iran
Trump has presented the contacts with Tehran as positive. Speaking to reporters on November 6, he said: “We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we’re talking to Iran.” The remarks do not establish that formal, direct negotiations have resumed.
Trump also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz was "opening" and doing more business than ever. His remarks did not independently establish that the waterway had fully reopened. Reuters reported that Iran had made reopening the strait conditional on Washington meeting its demands. Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said: "As long as they do not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations."
The diplomatic contacts have continued alongside military action. Trump said US forces had carried out limited strikes targeting an Iranian air defence system on November 6, describing the action as "minor", the Associated Press reported.
Reuters reported that Iran had sent a proposal on its nuclear issue to Washington through Qatar. A senior Iranian official said the US was reviewing it, but Tehran would not proceed with negotiations until its seven conditions were met. The official did not disclose the proposal’s details.
The central disagreements remain: Iran wants sanctions relief and changes to the blockade, while Washington seeks guarantees over the nuclear programme. The proposed bridge arrangement may create a route towards wider talks, but it is not a deal. Qatar’s mediation is keeping diplomatic channels open as military action, the nuclear dispute and the Strait of Hormuz continue to shape the crisis.