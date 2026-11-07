The Rewards for Justice website also cites the International Atomic Energy Agency's concerns over its loss of continuity of knowledge about Iran's nuclear programme, including the production and inventory of centrifuges. The IAEA's estimate, based on information available up to June 13, 2025, put Iran's stockpile at 440.9 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity. However, this is not a verified estimate of its current stockpile, given the difficulties inspectors have faced in accessing nuclear sites. Iran maintains that its programme is peaceful, while Washington continues to demand assurances over enrichment and international inspections.