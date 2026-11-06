Pakistan's $135 Billion Debt Mountain: External Borrowing Nearly Doubles In A Decade

Cost Of Borrowing

The report also highlights the difference in borrowing costs between official and private lenders. According to figures reported by local media, the average interest rate on new private borrowing commitments was 8.6%, compared with 3.6% for official lending. Loans from official creditors had an average maturity of 16 years and a four-year grace period, while private credit had an average repayment period of three years and a one-year grace period. The difference exposes Pakistan to higher financing costs and shorter repayment timelines when it turns to private markets.