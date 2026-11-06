SC Clarifies OBC Creamy Layer Ruling, Says Parents' Salary Alone Cannot Determine Status

The Supreme Court said its March 11 OBC creamy layer judgment would apply to parties before it.
Existing seniority positions and promotions will not be reopened, while pending cases will be decided on merit.
The court extended compliance by eight weeks as the Centre flagged concerns over retrospective implementation.
Supreme Court on Friday, November 6, clarified the scope of its March 11 judgment on the determination of the creamy layer status of Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, ruling that existing seniority positions and promotions would not be reopened.
A bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and R Mahadevan said the judgment would apply to the parties before the court. It added that pending cases would be decided by the respective courts on their own merits and in accordance with the entitlement of the candidates. The court also extended the time for compliance with its March 11 directions by eight weeks.
The clarification came on a miscellaneous application filed by the Centre, which had sought prospective application of the judgment amid concerns that retrospective implementation could unsettle completed recruitments, appointments and admissions.
Centre Sought Prospective Application Of March 11 Judgment
According to Live Law, the Centre had argued that applying the ruling retrospectively could affect recruitment processes and admissions undertaken by the Central Government, 18 states and Union Territories. It had sought clarity on whether selections and appointments made under the eligibility criteria prevailing at the relevant time would have to be reconsidered.
The March 11 judgment held that the creamy layer status of an OBC candidate cannot be determined solely on the basis of the salary income of their parents. The Supreme Court said the category and status of the posts held by the parents must also be considered while determining whether a candidate falls within the creamy layer.
The dispute concerned the interpretation of the Office Memorandum (OM) issued on August 8, 1993, and a subsequent clarification issued on October 14, 2004.
The 1993 OM does not make parental salary the determining factor for creamy layer exclusion. Depending on the applicable category, the nature and status of the parent's post are relevant. Where the Income and Wealth Test applies, salary and agricultural income are excluded from the income calculation.
However, the 2004 clarification provided for considering the salary income of parents employed in organisations such as public sector undertakings (PSUs), banks, universities and private entities where equivalence with government posts had not been established.
The Supreme Court had held that the 2004 clarification could not introduce a substantive condition absent from the original 1993 policy. It also observed that treating children of PSU and private-sector employees differently from similarly placed government employees could amount to discrimination under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.
In its application, the Centre maintained that it was not seeking a review of the March 11 judgment but clarification on its implementation and temporal application.
Centre Flags Impact On Recruitments And Admissions
The government cited recruitment figures to underline the possible consequences of retrospective implementation. It said that between 2016 and 2025, more than 5.69 lakh reserved vacancies, including 3.70 lakh OBC vacancies, had been filled in Central Government ministries, departments and their subordinate offices.
The Centre also warned that retrospective application could require reconsideration of service allocations made through Civil Services Examinations since 2012, potentially affecting cadre allocation, seniority and promotions. It flagged similar concerns regarding recruitment through the Railways, banks, Department of Posts and paramilitary organisations.
According to Live Law, the Centre also pointed to the possible impact on lakhs of admissions made in higher educational institutions since 2012 under the existing OBC creamy layer criteria. It argued that reopening such admissions could create difficulties, particularly in institutions without provisions for additional seats.
Separately, the Centre sought permission to allocate services to 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Civil Services Examination 2025 under the existing 1993 OM. It said further delay could affect their Foundation Course and annual training schedule.