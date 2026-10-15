‘Not Sitting In Ivory Towers’: SC Issues Notice Over March To Court

The petitions ask for tighter rules on protests and processions near courts and seek criminal contempt action against political leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The cases stem from an October 12 march to the Supreme Court by political leaders and supporters over matters linked to the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The march followed the CJI's refusal to let the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meet him and hand over a memorandum, saying the issues were already before the court.