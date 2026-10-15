RSS Invites Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Vijayadashami Event As Sangh Concludes Centenary Celebrations

“Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited by the RSS, but he is not the chief guest of the Vijayadashami programme. A lot of prominent members of society are invited by the RSS every year for the function. The former Vice-President will not be on the dais with Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak,” said Dilip Deodhar, a Nagpur-based observer on issues related to the RSS.