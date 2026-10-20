'BJP’s Success Owes Much To RSS Discipline': Mohan Bhagwat At Nagpur Vijayadashami Utsav

“At a time when India was suffering under oppressive foreign invaders and people practising their own faith were subjected to persecution, an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country. During this difficult period, Sant Ravidas Ji fearlessly propagated devotion to one’s faith, social harmony and spiritual devotion. Through the example of his own life, he inspired confidence and courage among the people of that era, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their values and preserve their dignity,” he said.