'BJP’s Success Owes Much To RSS Discipline': Mohan Bhagwat At Nagpur Vijayadashami Utsav

Mohan Bhagwat said the BJP’s success owed much to the RSS’s discipline and organisational strength
He said the Sangh had played a crucial role in keeping Hindu dharma alive and resilient
Bhagwat made the remarks at the RSS Vijayadashami Utsav at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the BJP’s success drew on the RSS’s discipline and organisational strength. He also argued that the Sangh had helped Hindu dharma endure for centuries.
Speaking at the RSS’s Vijayadashami Utsav at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said the organisation’s long cultural and organisational work had helped preserve Hinduism, especially after Islamic invasions, News18 reported.
“The BJP’s success owes much to the discipline and organisational strength of the Sangh. The Sangh has also played a crucial role in keeping Hindu dharma alive and resilient. Without that sustained cultural and organisational effort, the religion could have faced far greater erosion, probably death over centuries, particularly in the aftermath of Islamic invasions,” Bhagwat said.
His remarks also took in the centenary programmes organised over the past year, along with references to Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj, Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The address followed his earlier participation in the RSS Vijayadashami rituals at Reshimbagh and came a day after his visit to a Durga Puja pandal in Nagpur.
Centenary And Saints
Bhagwat said various programmes had been organised over the past year to mark the centenary, and the Vijayadashami gathering marked the end of those events.
He also noted that this was the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj. Looking back at that period, Bhagwat said India had faced persecution under foreign invaders and that fear had spread among people practising their faith.
“At a time when India was suffering under oppressive foreign invaders and people practising their own faith were subjected to persecution, an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country. During this difficult period, Sant Ravidas Ji fearlessly propagated devotion to one’s faith, social harmony and spiritual devotion. Through the example of his own life, he inspired confidence and courage among the people of that era, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their values and preserve their dignity,” he said.
Bhagwat also referred to the birth centenary celebrations of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj. He said Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj dedicated his life to serving Vanvasi communities in Odisha.
“The birth centenary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj is currently being celebrated. He dedicated his life to serving the Vanvasi communities in Odisha and sacrificed his life while awakening in them an awareness of the need to protect their own faith,” Bhagwat said.
He further noted that the 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule began on April 11 last year, before turning to those who had fostered self-awareness in Bengal.
Durga Puja Remarks
A day earlier, Bhagwat visited the Sri Sri Sarvajanik Durga Puja pandal in Dhantoli, Nagpur. He offered prayers there on Monday, October 19, on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.
At the pandal, Bhagwat spoke about Shakti and the Divine Mother. He said devotees seek her blessings because everything in the world functions through her grace.
“We all seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, as everything in this world functions through Her grace. It is Shakti that makes everything possible. The essence is that the Divine Mother resides in the hearts of millions, embodied in a wealth of noble virtues. Our task is to awaken these qualities within ourselves,” he said.
Bhagwat also drew a link between devotion to the Divine Mother and India’s resurgence. He named Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda in that context.
“When our nation began its resurgence, it was preceded by the worship of this very Divine Mother by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. It was through her blessings that Swami Vivekananda embarked on his mission. Even today, Vivekananda’s influence can be seen in public endeavours across our country and in the thoughts of those who lead them,” he said. “We should worship Her with deep devotion,” he added.
Nagpur Event Details
The Nagpur programme began earlier on Tuesday. Bhagwat arrived in the city to attend the RSS’s Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground.
He performed Shastra Puja (weapons worship) and offered a floral tribute to RSS founder Dr KB Hedgewar. He also watched the parade held as part of the event. The public address followed these ceremonial elements at the annual RSS Vijayadashami function.