PM Modi Meditating Where Swami Vivekananda Had Divine Vision Of 'Bharat Mata' | About Memorial

PM Modi reached Kanniyakumar on Thursday and offered prayers at the Bhagavathi Amman temple before starting his meditation at the rock memorial, where he reached by a ferry service.

PM Modi is meditating at the dhyan mandapam is the place where Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. Photo: X/@BJP4India
As India is just a day away from culminating voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sitting in meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock of Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari since Thursday evening and till Friday, June 1, when the country will vote in the seventh and the concluding phase of the general polls.

About Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Where Modi Is Meditating

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial of Kanniyakumari is a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who meditated over the rocks inside the sea towards the end of 1892.

While the PM chose Kedarnath cave to reflect and meditate following the end of campaign in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he has now chosen a spiritually significant place in the southernmost tip in the mainland of the country.

Describing the rock, the official website of the Kanyakumari district administration said, "according to legend, it was on this rock that Goddess Kanniyakumari did Tapas (meditation)."

The rock, where the prime minister is meditating, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, BJP functionaries said.

It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days and had a vision for a developed India, they said.

PM Modi is meditating at the dhyan mandapam is the place where Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

