Kanyakumari To Be Under Heavy Security Cover For PM Modi's 45-Hr Meditation At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Heavy security will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on Thursday, May 30. PM Modi would sit in meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint after the culmination of the Lok Sabha elections campaign on Thursday.
Kanyakumari district will be under a heavy security cover, with a strong posse of 2,000 police personnel and various security agencies maintaining a tight vigil during the PM Modi's visit.
Five years ago PM Modi went on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.
PM Modi's Meditation Plan
PM Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.
As per PM Modi's tentative schedule, he is expected to arrive at Kanyakumari late afternoon on May 30 for the spiritual sojourn. He would later proceed to the memorial.
PM Modi is likely to stay at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial till 3 pm of June 1, when the country will be voting in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Since the Prime Minister would stay for about 45 hours to meditate, the coastal security group, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy would maintain a vigil along the marine borders, said a source.
BJP functionaries had earlier said Modi's decision to pick the spot in Kanyakumari for his spiritual sojourn underscores his commitment to bringing to fruition Vivekananda's vision for the country.
Security Arrangements In Kanyakumari For PM's Visit
Tirunelveli range DIG Pravesh Kumar accompanied by superintendent of police E Sundaravathanam had inspected the security arrangements at the rock memorial, boat jetty, helipad and the state guest house in Kanyakumari, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
Even as the Prime Minister's core security team reached the venue, a trial of helicopter landing had also been conducted at the helipad, the report said.
About 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around Kanyakumari, which is on the international tourism map.
Describing the rock, the official website of the Kanyakumari district administration said, "according to legend, it was on this rock that Goddess Kanniyakumari did Tapas (meditation)."
The last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1. Campaigning for polls ends two days before elections. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on June 4.
The rock, where the prime minister will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, BJP leaders said.
It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days and had a vision for a developed India, BJP leaders said.