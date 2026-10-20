Mohan Bhagwat stated that RSS workers visited Western nations to clear up misunderstandings about Hindutva.
The outreach aimed to present the true cultural perspective of the organization to international audiences.
The efforts focused on fostering accurate awareness and dialogue regarding Hindu values abroad.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) reached out to more than 10 crore households across the country, and its workers visited Western nations to counter misunderstandings about Hindutva during its year-long centenary campaign, the outfit's chief Mohan Bhagwat announced on Tuesday.
Addressing the Sangh's annual Vijayadashami gathering at the Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat shared details of the Sangh's 'Sampark Abhiyan', noting that RSS workers held thousands of outreach meetings and youth conventions in cities and villages.
The Vijaydashmi event marked the closing of the RSS's centenary year.
Presenting an overview of centenary initiatives, Bhagwat said RSS workers contacted 10,19,88,511 households across 4,61,527 villages and 41,076 urban areas.
He added that the outreach included organising prominent citizens' meets (Prabuddha Nagarik Goshthi) in 1,117 districts with over 4.26 lakh attendees, goodwill meetings (Sadbhavana Baithak) across 5,036 talukas, and youth conventions (Yuva Sammelan) attended by over 39.25 lakh young people.
Regarding international outreach, Bhagwat noted that RSS workers visited Western nations, with the objective of providing correct information about India, Hindutva, and the Sangh.
"The true and authentic understanding of our 'Sanatan', all-embracing 'Bharatiya' culture and the inclusive and all-encompassing nature of Hindu society and the objectives and work of the RSS was placed before people (in Western countries)," he said.
Bhagwat said a sense of curiosity about India is awakening.
"Despite being materially prosperous, these (Western) countries are beset with concerns because of an incomplete worldview based on materialism, individualism, and unrestrained consumption. They have no answers to questions such as how to manage diversity, how to harmonise development with the environment, and how to prevent the erosion of family life," he said.
Bhagwat noted that global struggles for dominance have led to geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and environmental crises, and the world is aware that India has answers to these problems.
He further said that RSS workers are engaged in formulating plans to ensure that all forms of dialogue initiated on the occasion of the centenary, both within the country and across the world, continue steadily and uninterruptedly in the future as well.