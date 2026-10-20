‘Regime Change Will Not Happen’: Mohan Bhagwat Says India Is Target Of Forces Seeking To Weaken It

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said attempts to change regimes would not necessarily change the situation, alleging that India was the target of forces seeking to weaken the country.
His remarks came amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Bhagwat called for restraint during protests and urged people to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram with pride, amid a political debate over the national song.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday alleged that forces seeking to weaken India were attempting to divide the country, Hindus and the organisation, describing these efforts as “dismantling”. He also called on political leaders, protesters and the administration to exercise restraint and ensure that demonstrations did not create divisions in society.
Addressing the RSS centenary Vijayadashami Utsav at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat spoke about what he described as attempts to change regimes and undermine India. His remarks came amid protests by Opposition parties and student organisations over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
“India's rise would put a stop to such actions, and therefore, India is their ultimate target,” Bhagwat said, alleging that forces pursuing their own interests were working through political actors to influence developments.
He further claimed that these forces were attempting to break India, Hindus and the RSS, and receiving support from people motivated by political ambitions.
“People who share their tendencies, as well as ambitious leaders driven by pure lust for power and a lack of discretion, become available to them,” he said.
Bhagwat said India’s leadership and growing patriotic sentiment among the younger generation had helped counter such efforts. He added that young people increasingly felt a responsibility towards the country and its role in the world.
His remarks come amid the ongoing political debate surrounding the SIR exercise and demonstrations against the Election Commission. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera have also publicly used or discussed the phrase “regime change” during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in the context of the protests.
Bhagwat Calls For Restraint During Protests
The RSS chief said protests were an inevitable part of a democracy, given that social and developmental challenges persisted. However, he argued that demonstrations should focus on finding solutions rather than deepening divisions.
“The objective of a protest is to find a solution,” he said, adding that protesters, government officials and political leaders should ensure their actions did not foster hatred or discord.
Bhagwat also urged people to remain within constitutional and legal limits, regardless of the intensity of their feelings. He cautioned against allowing the pursuit of popularity or political gains to override sound judgement and goodwill.
He said ordinary citizens also had a responsibility to exercise discretion and prevent divisions within society.
RSS Chief Speaks On Vande Mataram
Separately, Bhagwat emphasised the continued relevance of the national song Vande Mataram, calling it a source of inspiration and urging people to sing all its stanzas with pride.
His remarks come amid a debate over a directive requiring all six stanzas of the song to be sung at public gatherings, which has faced Opposition criticism.
Bhagwat said reverence for the country, respect for shared ancestors and adherence to universal human values rooted in India’s cultural traditions could help unite people across differences of religion, region, language and caste.