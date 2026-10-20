Rahul Gandhi Calls RSS Anti-Constitutional Cult On Foundation Day

Rahul Gandhi called the RSS an “all male anti-constitutional cult” and accused it of viewing women as men's property.
Gandhi said his belief in Shiva-Shakti gave him joy in fighting the RSS and claimed many women associated with the organisation were on his side.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned that regime-change agitations could fuel political interests and deepen social divisions.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of holding anti-constitutional views on women, describing it as an “all-male anti-constitutional cult” that believes women are the property of men.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks on the RSS’s foundation day, saying his belief in Shiva-Shakti gave him joy in fighting the organisation. He also claimed that many women associated with the RSS were on his side, PTI reported.
“The RSS is an all male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti,” Gandhi said on X.
“That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side,” the former Congress chief added.
In his Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said agitations aimed at regime change do not resolve fundamental problems. According to PTI, he warned that such protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than deliver solutions.