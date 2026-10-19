‘Spare India From Anarchy’: 400-Plus Indian-Origin Academics, Students Urge Protection Of Constitutional Democracy

More than 400 Indian-origin students, researchers, academics and alumni from 27 countries have signed the statement ‘Spare India From Anarchy’, raising concerns over India’s constitutional institutions and democratic processes.
The signatories allege that questions over election results and judicial verdicts, along with street protests, are being used to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.
Citing BR Ambedkar, the statement calls for political and social differences to be resolved through constitutional methods, debate, dialogue and dissent.
More than 400 Indian-origin students, researchers, academics and alumni associated with universities across 27 countries have signed a statement titled ‘Spare India From Anarchy’, expressing concern over what they describe as attempts to undermine public confidence in India’s constitutional institutions and democratic processes.
The statement, which lists signatories from institutions across four continents, condemns the use of what it calls “anarchic street protests” to delegitimise democratic processes. It argues that constitutional democracy should not be undermined in the name of defending it.
The signatories include individuals affiliated with institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Princeton University, Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, the London School of Economics and Political Science, the National University of Singapore, Seoul National University, the Technical University of Munich and the University of Toronto.
According to the statement, the signatories are currently based in or have studied in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Georgia and the Philippines.
Statement Raises Concerns Over Democratic Institutions
The statement argues that Indian democracy has demonstrated resilience since Independence, with constitutional institutions functioning alongside checks and balances and peaceful transfers of power.
However, it alleges that sections of the political discourse have increasingly questioned the integrity of electoral processes and constitutional institutions following unfavourable election results and adverse judicial verdicts.
“Unfavourable election outcomes have led to questions of procedural integrity,” the statement says, adding that adverse judicial rulings have prompted commentary on judicial independence. It also objects to what it describes as the involvement of the Armed Forces in partisan political discourse.
The signatories further allege that pending judicial matters are being used to create doubts about Indian democracy, with such concerns subsequently amplified through street protests.
Signatories Invoke Ambedkar's Call For Constitutional Methods
Citing Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the statement calls for constitutional methods to remain the preferred means of resolving political and social differences. It invokes his warning against revolutionary methods, describing anarchy as a threat to constitutional governance.
The statement acknowledges that dissent is an essential part of democracy but argues that disagreements should be addressed through debate, discussion and dialogue within constitutional institutions.
“We urge all social and political forces to take cognizance of our distress and desires and resolve differences through debate, discussion, dialogue and dissent under the roof of constitutional institutions,” it says.
The signatories conclude by urging political and social groups to uphold constitutional processes and calling on India to set an example for democracies around the world.
The statement carries a list of more than 400 names, along with their institutional affiliations and years. It also clarifies that the affiliations listed do not imply endorsement of the statement by the respective universities or institutions.