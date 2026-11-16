Indian student enrolment in US universities fell 6.5%.
India remained the largest source of international students.
Graduate enrolments dropped sharply amid stricter visa policies.
Indian student enrolment at US universities declined for the first time in five years, falling 6.5% to 339,435 in the 2025–26 academic year. However, India remained the largest source of international students in the US for the third year in a row.
The findings were published on Monday in the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, an annual study by the New York-based Institute of International Education (IIE), a non-governmental organisation.
The report found that US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students in 2025–26, down 2.7% from 1,177,766 a year earlier. The fall was more pronounced among students enrolling for the first time. Their numbers fell 17.7% to 228,123, compared with 277,118 in 2024–25.
The decline was also seen among students from other major source countries. China, which ranks second after India, recorded a 4.3% drop in enrolment. The number of Chinese students in the US fell from 265,919 in 2024–25 to 254,458 in 2025–26.
Stricter Visa And Immigration Policies
The fall in enrolments comes as the US administration tightens immigration and visa rules. International students face greater scrutiny during visa applications, travel restrictions and uncertainty over opportunities to work in the US after completing their studies.
Among institutions that reported fewer international students, 88% identified the visa application process as a factor behind the decline. Another 70% cited travel restrictions, while around 60% said students were increasingly looking at other countries for higher education.
Despite the drop, Indian students continue to make up the largest international student group in the US, accounting for 29.6% of the total. Their presence also makes them a major contributor to the US higher education sector and economy.
Graduate Programmes See Steeper Fall
International student numbers fell more sharply in graduate programmes than at the undergraduate level. Graduate enrolments dropped 13.4% to 423,078 in 2025–26, while undergraduate numbers recorded a smaller decline of 0.3% to 356,165.
In contrast, the number of international students taking part in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible foreign graduates to gain work experience in the US, rose 14.1% to 335,785.
The trend was different for Indian students at the graduate level, where enrolments plunged 34.4% to 116,609. However, Indian participation in OPT went up 26.8% to 182,201, suggesting continued interest in gaining work experience in the US after completing their studies.